Justin Hedges threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns to lead Eminence to a 51-22 high school football victory over McLean County on Saturday in Eminence.
Hedges tossed scoring throws of 25, 28, 25, 3 and 34 yards, including three TD passes to Adriene Bailey.
Eminence running back Marshall Metten rushed for a pair of scores late in the game, as well.
McLean County opened the game's scoring on a 34-yard pass from Landen Capps to Jaden Nelson, but four touchdown passes by Hedges put the Warriors up 25-8 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
McLean County's Zach Clayton broke free for a 26-yard scoring run on the Cougars' next drive, but again Eminence had an answer -- this time in the form of a 26-0 scoring outburst.
McLean County's Lucas Mauzy ran in a 22-yard TD with 3:14 remaining to provide the final score.
Andrew Munster led the Cougars with 11 rushes for 83 yards, while Peyton Caraway tallied 72 yards on 16 attempts. McLean County finished with 265 yards of total offense.
CROSS COUNTRYDC GIRLS 3RD, BOYS 4TH AT TIGER RUN
The Daviess County cross country teams had a pair of strong showing at the Tiger Run at Champions Park in Louisville.
The Lady Panthers placed third out of 26 teams with 126 points, trailing just Floyd Central (60) and Manual (103). Top runners for DC were Ainsley Taylor (10th, 20:05); Emily Rempe (13th, 20:12); Emily Ann Roberts (25th, 20:39); Destiny Miles (41st, 21:12); and Elli Crabtree (50th, 21:25).
The Panthers, meanwhile, finished fourth out of 34 teams. DC finished with 157 points, finishing behind Floyd Central (68), Louisville Trinity (75) and St. Xavier (113). Top contributors for the Panthers included Brady Terry (fifth, 16:09); Alex Adams (15th, 16:36); Justin Shelton (34th, 17:04); Bryson McGary (59th, 17:27) and Caleb Tidwell (60th, 17:29).
BOYS' GOLFDC BOYS WIN AT MADISONVILLE
The Panthers shot 308 to win at Madisonville Country Club.
The victory was the fourth this season for DC, which was led by Daniel Love's third-place 72. Other scorers for the Panthers included Chris Salamah (76), Nick Johnson (76) and Brady Huckleberry (84).
VOLLEYBALLOHS GOES 1-2 AT SUMMER SLAM
The Lady Devils captured a three-set win over Edmonson County (25-20, 23-25, 15-11) and dropped games to Hancock County (25-23, 21-25, 15-13) and Madisonville North Hopkins (28-26, 25-21) in Bronze Division action at the Apollo Summer Slam.
OHS got contributions from Brooklyn Williams (21 kills, two blocks); Armanda Pappas (16 kills, seven assists, three aces, four digs); Lainey Hayden (12 kills, five blocks, three assists); Mykael Winstead (11 kills, four blocks); Krystell Pappas (11 kills, five aces, 28 assists, six digs); Kennedy Thompson (nine aces, 13 assists, 10 digs); Jersie Rhineburger (20 digs, five aces, three kills, four assists); Mia Covington (nine kills, three aces, six assists, three digs); and Chase Mather (six digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.