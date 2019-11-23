SOMERSET — McLean County ran into a certifiable buzz saw on Friday night,
Somerset dominated the first half and went on to post a 41-6 conquest of the Cougars in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs on Friday night at the Briarpatch.
The Briar Jumpers (12-1) play host to Beechwood in next Friday night’s state semifinals,
Despite the loss, MCHS head coach Zach Wagner smiled broadly afterward — immensely proud of what his never-say-die team accomplished this season.
“To lose what we did to graduation and come back to win a district championship is obviously very special,” Wagner said, “It was one heck of a ride, and I think it just shows how much hard work our kids have put in to be the best they can be.
“We ran into a really, really good football team tonight. They were talented, physical and fast — one of the most complete teams in the playoffs, I would say. It will be be interesting to see what they do from here on out.”
It was all Briar Jumpers all the time in the first half.
On Somerset’s first possession, quarterback Kaiya Sheron hooked up with wide receiver Kade Grundy for a 43-yard touchdown pass that pushed the Jumpers in front, 7-0.
After recovering a fumble on the Cougars’ ensuing possession, Somerset needed just four plays to drive 42 yards for its second score — a 10-yard TD run by Cam Austin that made it 13-0 at 6:52 of the first quarter.
McLean County (8-5) again fumbled the ball away on its next possession, and the Jumpers capitalized when Austin raced 19 yards for a score that made it 20-0 at 1:35.
Early in the second period, the Cougars recovered a Somerset fumble and advanced from their own 26-yard line to the Jumper 31 before being halted on downs,
Somerset then marched 69 yards in seven plays to shoot in front 26-0 on a 14-yard scoring run by Austin,
On the Cougars’ ensuing possession, the Jumpers snuffed out a fake punt attempt to take over at the McLean 39, On the next play, Sheron connected with Grundy for a long TD pass, and Jerrod Smith followed with a 2-point conversion run to make it 34-0 at 3:47.
Somerset closed out the first-half scoring on the final play before intermission, as Sheron tossed a 49-yard touchdown aerial to Grundy as time expired to make it 41-0 — initiating the KHSAA-mandated running clock to start the second half..
Sheron, a highly recruited 6-foot-4 junior, completed 8-of-12 passes for 195 yards and three TDs to Grundy in the first half, with Austin scoring on three runs,
“We knew they’d be tough to slow down,” Wagner said of the Briar Jumpers. “Their team has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball,”
The only second-half scoring was provided by the Cougars, who got an 8-yard touchdown run from Peyton Caraway early in the fourth period.
Andrew Munster paced McLean County with 40 yards on 13 carries against Somerset’s hard-hitting defense.
McLEAN COUNTY 0-0-0-6 -- 6
SOMERSET 20-21-0-0 -- 41
S-Grundy 43 pass from Sheron (Wombles kick)
S-Austin 10 run (kick failed)
S-Austin 19 run (Wombles kick)
S-Austin 14 run (run failed)
S-Grundy 39 pass from Sheron (Je. Smith run)
S-Grundy 49 pass from Sheron (Wobles kick)
MC-Caraway 8 run (run failed)
