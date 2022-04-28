The McLean County High School football team was full of inexperienced players in 2021, and Cougars coaches are using the spring practice period to build on the foundation they laid last season.
Now in the second week of spring practice, McLean County has seen plenty to be optimistic about, as well.
“We’re trying to dip and dodge the rain and get out there,” Cougars coach Zach Wagner said Wednesday. “We’re getting ready to put the shoulder pads on and have some light contact, and we’ll see if any of our weight room work will translate to the field.”
Much of the Cougars’ success in recent years has been attributed to the program’s strong weight-lifting program, but Wagner noted that things hadn’t been the same since 2020. Now, however, he’s expecting that to change.
“We’re glad for us to get back at it,” he said. “The last two years with COVID really hamstringed us with putting kids in confined spaces. We’re glad we were able to get back at it in the winter and do some team-building things, some things we were doing pre-COVID.”
McLean County opened last year with four victories in its first five outings, but the Cougars’ youth reared its head in the second half of the season, leading to five consecutive losses to close the campaign.
With more than 40 players out for spring practice, Wagner expects a strong few weeks to pay off for his team next fall.
“I’ve been encouraged with some of our weight room numbers and some of the pounds our guys have put on,” Wagner added. “I feel like we’ve learned to work and push ourselves in the weight room, and we want to see it translated on the field.”
The Cougars are also putting an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think we’re going in different from years past,” Wagner said. “We’re going to be very defensively focused. We’ve just got to improve our defense — being aligned in the right place and just working on technique. We had a lot of first-year players and a lot of youth out there, so out of necessity we played a lot of guys out of position. We’re really going to hone in on position-specific drills and techniques and make sure our guys know our schemes.”
With a number of offensive players competing in baseball and track, McLean County hasn’t been able to work on its effective hybrid Wing-T offense, but the Cougars are shoring up their offensive line instead.
“Last year, we had one returning starter, so everybody else was in a new position or in their first year of varsity experience,” Wagner said of his offensive line. “We were very raw, and I don’t think we communicated as well as in the past, but that’s our key focus offensively.”
McLean County won’t settle on any starting positions in the spring, Wagner noted, but he’ll be happy if the Cougars continue to show improvement with the basic fundamentals.
“I think we’re going to get back to some of the base stuff we’ve done and simplify,” he said. “We’re getting back to that”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.