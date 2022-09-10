The McLean County High School girls basketball program is hosting a golf scramble on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Panther Creek Golf Club.
The cost for a four-person team is $160, which can be accepted until to the day of the event. Checks can be made payable to McLean County Girls Basketball Golf Scramble.
