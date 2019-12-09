The McLean County Public Library will open a skating rink at the Livermore tennis courts on Thursday through Dec. 14.
The library has been wanting to put in an ice rink for the holiday season for about five years, according to Angela Smith, the library’s outreach programs director. She said the library is excited to finally be able to do it.
Skating will be available from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Dec. 14, skating will start at 10 a.m. and will close down at 2 p.m. for the Livermore Christmas parade. Skating will resume after the parade from 6 to 9 p.m.
The rink will be 40 feet by 80 feet and will accommodate about 25 people at one time. The library will also have skates available and shoe covers for adults on the rink without skates to accompany children.
Anyone wishing to skate must sign a waiver and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
“Before anyone will be able to get on it, they’ll have to sign a waiver. So adults will have to be on hand to sign a waiver for a child,” Smith said.
Hot chocolate will be available and the library is currently working on getting food trucks at the event as well.
Smith said the crew will start setting up the rink on Wednesday. The process to set up the ice is not what most would think.
“It’s unusual. It’s not what you think. There’s no electricity, there’s no water to it,” she said.
The library will post any updates on the skating rink and other upcoming events on its Facebook page.
“It’s something new and we’re always striving to bring new things to our community,” Smith said.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.