McLean County featured a balanced offensive attack as the Cougars closed the regular season with a 36-14 victory over Hopkins County Central Friday night at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.

Brodie Cline completed 6-of-8 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and an additional TD on the ground, to pace McLean County (8-2). His lone passing score was a 67-yard completion to Evan Ward, who hauled in five passes for 158 yards and added a 50-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

