McLean County featured a balanced offensive attack as the Cougars closed the regular season with a 36-14 victory over Hopkins County Central Friday night at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
Brodie Cline completed 6-of-8 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and an additional TD on the ground, to pace McLean County (8-2). His lone passing score was a 67-yard completion to Evan Ward, who hauled in five passes for 158 yards and added a 50-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
The Cougars, who also got a 7-yard TD run from Zach Clayton and a 2-yard rushing score from Will Taylor in the second half, finished with 208 yards on the ground.
Elijah Baldwin and Ayden Rice each had an interception for McLean County.
“We started very slow and lethargic but were able to overcome and get some momentum going to carry us into halftime,” MCHS defensive coordinator Justin Cook said of the Cougars, who led 21-7 at intermission. “The second half was similar, but we put together a nice drive and were able to overcome adversity and close out the game. Our quarterback, Cline, made some good decisions and Evan Ward stepped up big for us. It was a very tough, hard-fought game from start to finish.”
Hopkins County (4-6) finished with 270 yards of offense but committed 18 penalties for a loss of 197 yards.
McLean County opens the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs next week at Caldwell County.
WARREN EAST 49, DAVIESS COUNTY 48, OT
The Panthers scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime before the Raiders pulled out a victory in the extra period in Bowling Green.
Daviess County (6-4) scored on Jack Ball’s 2-yard touchdown run in overtime but failed to convert the extra point, leaving the door open. Warren East (10-0) tied the game on a 10-yard TD from Dane Parsley before Isaiah Ghee kicked the game-winning extra point.
DC running back Bryson Parm racked up 241 yards and three touchdowns on 23 rushes, quarterback Lake Wilson completed 18-of-22 passes for 293 yards and three TDs with an interception, Russ Crowe hauled in 10 passes for 115 yards, and Luke Floyd made four catches for 122 yards and a pair of scores.
Parsley, the Raiders’ signal-caller, connected on 14-of-18 throws for 196 yards and three touchdowns, along with 101 yards and three scores on the ground.
Daviess County opens the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs next week with a home matchup against North Hardin.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 48, BALLARD MEMORIAL 38The Mustangs closed their season with a road win in Barlow.
Muhlenberg County, which won two of its final three games, closes the 2022 campaign with a 2-8 record.
Ballard Memorial fell to 0-10.
HOLY CROSS (LOUISVILLE) 38, HANCOCK COUNTY 30
The Hornets wrapped up their 2022 season with a loss at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
The loss was the third in a row for Hancock County, which ends its year at 6-4.
Holy Cross improved to 7-3.
BUTLER COUNTY 20, OHIO COUNTY 7
The Bears closed out the regular season with their third consecutive victory, sending Butler County into the Class 2-A playoffs on a roll.
With the victory, the Bears improved to 8-2 before next week’s playoff opener at home against Murray.
Ohio County fell to 3-7 ahead of next week’s Class 5-A playoff opener at Bowling Green.
GREENWOOD 49, APOLLO 12
The Eagles ended their regular season with a loss in Bowling Green.
Apollo fell to 2-8 but will return to action next week in a KHSAA Class 6-A first-round playoff bout at Central Hardin.
Greenwood improved to 8-2.
