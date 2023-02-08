Jaxon Floyd scored a game-high 26 points, and the McLean County boys basketball team rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for a 65-64 win over Daviess County on Tuesday in Calhoun.

Floyd surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the victory, while Brodie Cline added 13 points for the Cougars (18-7) and Gunnar Revelett produced 12 points.

