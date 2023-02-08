Jaxon Floyd scored a game-high 26 points, and the McLean County boys basketball team rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for a 65-64 win over Daviess County on Tuesday in Calhoun.
Floyd surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the victory, while Brodie Cline added 13 points for the Cougars (18-7) and Gunnar Revelett produced 12 points.
Gage Phelps finished with 22 points to pace the Panthers (10-14), and Evan Hillard totaled 11 points and nine rebounds.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9 21 16 15 — 64
McLEAN COUNTY 5 18 14 28 — 65
Daviess County (64) — Phelps 21, Hillard 11, Ayer 8, Oberst 8, Payne 8, Brown 3, McCain 2, Renfrow 2, Dickens 1.
McLean County (65) — Floyd 26, Cline 13, Revelett 12, Lee 8, Ward 6.
OHIO COUNTY 78, BUTLER COUNTY 77Elijah Decker scored 36 points and made seven 3-pointers, including 29 points in the second half, to lead the Eagles to a comeback victory in Morgantown.
Carter Young added 11 points for Ohio County (21-6).
Ty Price finished with 34 points for the Bears (17-8). Lawson Rice notched 18 points, and Justin Castlen chipped in 12 points.
OHIO COUNTY 18 16 15 29 — 78
BUTLER COUNTY 19 25 17 16 — 77
Ohio County (78) — Decker 36, Young 11, Allen 8, Kennedy 8, Morse 8, Culbertson 6, Lindsey 1.
Butler County (77) — Price 34, Rice 18, Castlen 12, Laughing 6, Deweese 5, Miller 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 64, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54
Brian Griffith scored 20 points and Parker Gray added 15 points as the Aces won at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Luke Beickman finished with 14 points for Catholic (22-3).
Muhlenberg County slipped to 5-19.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 77, UNION COUNTY 64
Landon Huff poured in 33 points to lead the Raiders in Morganfield.
Landon Smith finished with 15 points for Trinity (12-13), while Nathan Hernandez and Hayden Aull added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Kris Hughes scored 21 points for Union County (10-12), and Izaiah Manuel had 16 points.
UNION COUNTY 21 13 16 14 — 64
Trinity (77) — Huff 33, Smith 15, Hernandez 12, Aull 10, Mills 4, Goetz 2, Howard 1.
Union County (64) — Hughes 21, Manuel 16, Hancock 7, Miller 7, Pollard 7, Jones 6.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54, APOLLO 46
Brooklyn Stewart scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win in Greenville.
Taylor Wilkins added 10 points for the Lady Mustangs (15-9), with Sarah-Cate Boggess passing for four assists.
Kennedy Lane posted 26 points for Apollo (7-18), while Jennifer Lee notched 11 points with nine rebounds. Abby Sapp grabbed five boards, as well.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 17 13 13 — 54
Apollo (46) — Lane 26, Lee 11, Sapp 5, Survant 4.
Muhlenberg County (54) — Stewart 24, T. Wilkins 10, Boggess 9, Proffitt 6, Fields 3, Joines 3, I. Wilkins 2.
BOWLING OHIO COUNTY COMPETES AT STATEOhio County competed at the KHSAA Boys’ State Bowling Championship at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown, where the Eagles fell in four matches to Louisville Butler in the opening round.
Ohio County fell 166-169, 203-105, 214-173, 203-164) to Butler, which advanced to the semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Louisville Trinity.
