With as much as things change from year to year in high school football, often it's the programs that preach -- and maintain -- a certain level of consistency that see the most success.
Count the McLean County High School football team as one of our area's steadiest squads.
The Cougars, who lost 18 seniors from last season's 8-4 campaign -- were expected to take a step back in 2019. Instead, the train in Calhoun keeps on rolling.
McLean County simply plugged in the holes left by departing seniors, put on their hard hats and continued the workmanlike approach that has yielded so much success in the past.
"We haven't done anything different in seven years," said Cougars head coach Zach Wagner, with a laugh. "We teach them the same things every year and do them over and over and over until they can do it in their sleep."
Since Wagner has been roaming the sidelines at McLean County, he's helped build a culture of competitive football. Though some seasons have been better than others, McLean County has never won less than four games with him at the helm.
Wagner has also helped create a powerlifting program and a winter training schedule at MCHS, which have helped the Cougars parlay offseason workouts into on-field prosperity.
"We know we'll never be the biggest team out there or the most athletic team out there, but we want to do what we do very, very well," Wagner said. "It's taken us a couple years, but I think the kids really take pride in what we do. At first, it wasn't the cool thing to run the hybrid Wing-T, but they take pride in that now."
As a result, McLean County once again features one of Class 2-A's most potent running attacks -- which yields 332 yards per game on the ground and 35.8 points per outing on the scoreboard.
For their efforts this season, the Cougars now sit at 6-4 heading into Friday's Class 2-A playoff matchup against district foe Hancock County.
After starting the year 0-3, it's been a night-and-day evolution.
McLean County opened the season with consecutive losses at Eminence (51-22), at Ohio County (46-42) and at home against Union County (34-0).
The Cougars were hampered in their opener by a three-hour bus ride, with an hour delay along the way tacked on top of that. They competed fiercely against the Eagles before ultimately falling. Then, with 15 players and some coaches missing time with the flu in the third week, McLean County was unable to overcome its shortcomings.
Since then, it's been full speed ahead for the Cougars.
Heading into the postseason, McLean County won six of its final seven games -- defeating Muhlenberg County (20-8), Butler County (55-32) and Hopkins County Central (50-20) before falling to Owensboro Catholic (55-21). MCHS closed its regular season with consecutive victories over Todd County Central (46-20), Hancock County (34-13) and Webster County (68-29).
"Our kids just needed game reps," Wagner said. "We said in the beginning that we had to find some leaders. Guys had to step up. Juniors had to step up, and seniors that weren't leaders last year had to become leaders this year.
"You're looking at a team that's 6-4. That's not amazing, that's not great, but it's the same team that started 0-3. Everybody stayed the course, they kept working, and there was no complaining. ... It's been a 'we' team, not a 'me' team."
Business as usual for McLean County.
