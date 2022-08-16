The McLean County High School volleyball team opened the season with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 victory over homestanding Butler County on Monday in Calhoun.
Riley Hudson finished with eight aces for the Lady Cougars, while Laney Colburn had five kills to lead McLean County.
McLean County plays again Thursday when it travels to face Owensboro.
SOUTH WARREN TOPS DC
The Lady Panthers fell 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 in their season-opener in Bowling Green.
Josie Newcom recorded nine kills, three aces and two blocks and two digs for DC, while Lexi Owen posted three kills and 14 assists.
Sydney DeRossitt added three kills and three digs, Mary Grace Hill had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Kayla Thomson finished with two blocks, and Taylor Roberts added five digs.
GIRLS SOCCER SATURDAY OWENSBORO 2, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 0
Sydney Lovett and Mauwa Lamartine scored goals to lead the Lady Devils to a win in Paducah.
Lovett and Addy Riney passed for assists for OHS (1-1).
Chandler Worth recorded 15 saves in the shutout victory.
