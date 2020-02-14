Logan Patterson scored 24 points, and Jacob Clark added 20 points as McLean County defeated Butler County for a 74-69 boys’ basketball victory on Thursday night in Morgantown.
Isaac Springer finished with 15 points for McLean County (16-10), which secured its first winning season since 2012. Brady Dame hauled in 10 rebounds, as well.
Solomon Flener and Parker Rice scored 17 points apiece for Butler County (18-8), which also got 12 points from Leevi McMillin.
McLEAN COUNTY 19-18-18-19 — 74
BUTLER COUNTY 8-19-21-21 — 69
McLean County (74) — Patterson 24, Clark 20, Springer 15, Dame 8, Englehardt 4, Bishop 3.
Butler County (69) — Flener 17, Rice 17, McMillin 12, Tutko 8, Hodge 7, Hunt 4, Dockery 3.
GIRLS OHIO COUNTY 60, EDMONSON COUNTY 56
Kelsey Kennedy scored 15 points to lift the Lady Eagles to an overtime win in Hartford.
Madison Smith added 14 points for Ohio County (15-11), which won its fifth straight game.
Emma Rose Vincent scored 18 points for Edmonson County (14-10). Lauren Ballance finished with 16 points.
OHIO COUNTY 13-9-11-11-15-12 — 60
EDMONSON COUNTY 9-11-12-16-8 — 56
Ohio County (60) — Kennedy 15, M. Smith 14, Bullock 9, Gaddis 7, Probus 5, Vanover 5, Embry 4, K. Smith 1.
Edmonson County (56) — E. Vincent 18, Ballance 16, Lindsey 9, McCombs 8, Harrison 2, Wolfe 2, L. Vincent 1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 80, LOGAN COUNTY 55
Elisabeth Joines scored 23 points and Destin Armour finished with 21 points in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.
Grace Hauslein added 14 points for Muhlenberg County (19-8), while Sarah-Cate Boggess chipped in 11 points.
Paige VanZant scored 17 points to pace Logan County (12-14), and Peyton VanZant added 10 points.
LOGAN COUNTY 17-13-11-14 — 55
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 19-22-16-23 — 80
Logan County (55) — Pa. VanZant 17, Pe. Vanzant 10, Nichols 8, White 6, Borders 4, Hinton 3, Garrett 3, Dowell 2, Costello 1, Seiber 1.
Muhlenberg County (80) — Joines 23, Armour 21, Hauslein 14, Boggess 11, Noffsinger 4, Proffitt 3, Lynn 2, Rodero 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.