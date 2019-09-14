CALHOUN -- The McLean County High School football team captured its first win of the season Friday night with a 20-8 victory over Muhlenberg County at Paulsen Stadium.
The Cougars improved to 1-3 overall with the victory, which led to a spirited team celebration after the game.
"It's always gonna be a tight game between us," McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. "We had some mistakes, but we needed this one. We needed to get that monkey off our back and roll into district play. It was good for our guys and good for our team."
The Cougars wasted little time out of the starting gate, with junior Connor Baldwin breaking up the left sideline for a 49-yard gain on the second play of the game. Moments later, junior Andrew Munster rumbled into the end zone with a 5-yard run.
"Surprisingly, rather than our big back, Peyton Caraway, it was Connor Baldwin, our pint-sized back, who was able to break a long run down the sideline," Wagner said. "He set things up for us. He ran the ball hard. He's like a buck-10, but ran like he was 150 (pounds)."
The Mustangs seemingly had a response, marching to the McLean County 19 yard line, before their drive stalled out. An incomplete pass on fourth down led to a turnover on downs.
Just three players later, Caraway busted loose up the middle for an 81-yard touchdown and subsequent 12-0 lead for McLean County shortly before the end of the first quarter.
After trailing 12-0 at halftime, Muhlenberg County (1-3) got on the board with a 5-yard run by Winky Drake with 5:54 left in the third quarter. The Mustangs opened the second half with the ball, then used a 10-play, 71-yard drive to score -- with Drake carrying the ball eight times for 59 yards during that stretch.
Drake then ran in the 2-point conversion attempt to cut the deficit to 12-8.
On the very next possession, however, the Cougars needed just eight plays before Munster scored from 5 yards out for his second TD of the contest.
Both teams traded turnovers on downs to open the fourth quarter, and Caraway's interception on the Mustangs' next drive essentially sealed the victory.
McLean County finished with 246 yards of total offense. Caraway finished with 122 yards and one TD on 11 carries, while Munster recorded 41 yards and two scores on 14 rushing attempts. Baldwin carried the ball nine times for 76 yards.
"We were able to run the ball up the middle," Wagner said. "Guys ran hard. We finally got our line calls and schematics up front.
"We had some injuries where several guys had to step in and play big parts on the line. We had some guards go down, so guys stepped in and did their job."
Drake recorded 100 yards and the Mustangs' lone TD on 15 carries. He added 50 yards receiving for Muhlenberg County, which finished with 235 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Bronzyn Healy completed 8-of-17 passes for 108 yards, as well.
"We knew they had a couple playmakers with (Drake) and (Healy)," Wagner said, complimenting assistant coach Justin Cook for the defensive game plan. "We've got to learn to wrap up and tackle better, but we usually had 11 hats to the ball, which helps us out. Even if they broke one, we were there to bring them down."
Now, Wagner is invoking the "24-hour rule" with his squad.
"Celebrate, enjoy it," he said. "We'll go back to work and get ready for next week."
The Cougars return to action Friday with a home game against Butler County, while Muhlenberg County travels to Ohio County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0 0 8 0 -- 8
McLEAN COUNTY 12 0 8 0 -- 20
Mc-Munster 4 run (kick failed)
Mc-Caraway 81 run (run failed)
Mu-Drake 5 run (Drake run)
Mc-Munster 5 run (Baldwin run)
