Gunnar Revelett scored 17 points, and Cruz Lee finished with 15 points to lead the McLean County boys basketball team to a 63-49 win over Grayson County on Saturday in Leitchfield.
Brodie Cline added 13 points for the victorious Cougars (13-5), and Jaxon Floyd produced 11 points. Evan Ward snagged 10 rebounds, as well.
River Blanton notched 21 points for Grayson County (6-12).
McLEAN COUNTY 15 16 17 15 — 63
GRAYSON COUNTY 13 14 9 13 — 49
McLean County (63) — Revelett 17, Lee 15, Cline 13, Floyd 11, Ward 7.
Grayson County (49) — Blanton 21, Brothers 7, Childress 7, Henchsayl 5, Logsdon 4, Haycraft 3, Langdon 2.
BOYS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 66, CANE RIDGE (TENN.) 42
Brian Griffith scored 21 points to lead the Aces to a victory Bowling Green. With the win, Catholic improved to 16-1.
Cane Ridge, out of Nashville, slipped to 4-14.
CANE RIDGE 4 12 7 19 — 42
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 20 20 7 — 66
Cane Ridge (42) — Clark 7, Lusk 7, Franklin 5, Lewis 5, West 4, Pugh 3, Wall 3, Hardway 2, Jaden 2, McCleton 2, Ward 2.
Owensboro Catholic (66) — Griffith 21, Gray 8, Beickman 7, Ebelhar 7, Frick 7, Sims 6, Hobgood 4, V. Carrico 3, Johnson 2, Jarboe 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 78, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 31
Landon Smith scored a game-high 20 points in the Raiders’ victory at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville. Hayden Aull added 18 points for Trinity (9-6).
Preston Morgeson scored 18 points for the Rockets (7-10).
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 10 8 7 6 — 31
Crittenden County (31) — Morgeson 18, Walker 6, Sharp 3, Poindexter 2, Suddoth 2.
Trinity (78) — Smith 20, Aull 18, N. Hernandez 9, Howard 8, Huff 6, Goetz 5, Mills 5, W. Hernandez 4, Payne 3
GIRLS
HANCOCK COUNTY 47, TRIGG COUNTY 26
Bailey Poole scored 18 points and swiped five steals to pace the host Lady Hornets at the House Insurance Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout in Hawesville.
Emma Morris notched 12 points for Hancock County (12-7), and Lily Roberts finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Kara Hyde led Trigg (5-9) with 12 points.
TRIGG COUNTY 8 10 4 4 — 26
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 9 18 9 — 47
Trigg County (26) — Hyde 12, Alexander 8, Noffsinger 3, McElvey 2, Grubbs 1.
Hancock County (47) — Poole 18, Morris 12, Li. Roberts 11, Gay 2, A. House 2, La. Roberts 2.
NO. 7 McCRACKEN COUNTY 67, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 50
Karmin Riley scored 14 points to lead the Lady Aces in a loss in Paducah.
Aubrey Randolph finished with 13 points for Catholic (13-4).
Mikee Buchanan scored 24 points to lead the Lady Mustangs (18-2), while Claire Johnson tallied 17 points and Destiny Thomas added 16 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9 15 9 17 — 50
McCRACKEN COUNTY 21 14 19 13 — 67
Owensboro Catholic (50) — Riley 14, Randolph 13, Johnson 7, Grant 6, Le. Keelin 5, Hayden 3, Krampe 2.
McCracken County (67) — Buchanan 24, Johnson 17, Thomas 16, Sivills 7, Benton 3.
MEADE COUNTY 72, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 56
Katie Durbin scored 23 points in the Lady Waves’ victory in Brandenburg.
Peyton Bradley recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds for Meade County (11-7), and Mattie Clanton chipped in 14 points.
Breckinridge County fell to 13-5.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 15 11 19 — 56
MEADE COUNTY 17 21 17 17 — 72
Meade County (72) — Durbin 23, Bradley 22, Clanton 14, Medley 9, Babb 4.
Breckinridge County (56) — Individual scoring not available.
