Breanna Frailley scored 19 points with five made 3-pointers in McLean County’s 43-38 girls basketball victory over Muhlenberg County on Friday in Calhoun.
Frailley also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots for the Lady Cougars (5-16), while Amanda Ecton added 10 points. Natalie Patterson also dished five assists.
Sarah-Cate Boggess finished with 17 points for Muhlenberg County (7-11), and Brooklyn Stewart added 11 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15 4 9 10 — 38
McLEAN COUNTY 8 9 16 10 — 43
Muhlenberg County (38) — Boggess 17, Stewart 11, Proffitt 6, Duvall 2, Joines 2.
McLean County (43) — Frailley 19, Ecton 10, Rice 9, Burrough 5.
BUTLER COUNTY 44, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 35
Cassidy Morris scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Lady Raiders fell in Morgantown.
Katherine Hibbitt added 11 points for Trinity (7-7), and Kenzie McDowell pulled down eight rebounds.
Jaelyn Taylor scored 12 points for Butler County (16-1), with Jenna Phelps and Gracie Cardwell adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 9 8 4 14 — 35
BUTLER COUNTY 7 7 14 16 — 44
Whitesville Trinity (35) — Morris 13, Hibbitt 11, Aull 5, McDowell 4, Hatfield 2.
Butler County (44) — Taylor 12, Phelps 11, Cardwell 10, G. Leach 5, T. Leach 4, Clark 2.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 63, HANCOCK COUNTY 56
Parker Culbertson scored 24 points to lead the Eagles to a win in Hawesville.
Carson Kennedy added 11 points for Ohio County (14-4).
Kaleb Keown scored 18 points for the Hornets (6-13), Evan Ferry added 15 points, Ryan Ogle chipped in 12 points, and Devyn Powers had 11 points.
OHIO COUNTY 13 13 11 26 — 63
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 5 10 24 — 56
Ohio County (63) — Culbertson 24, Kennedy 11, Allen 8, Morse 8, Young 5, Southard 4, Manning 3.
Hancock County (56) — Keown 18, Ferry 15, Ogle 12, Powers 11.
BUTLER COUNTY 80, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 70
Gavin Howard scored 15 points as the Raiders lost in Morgantown.
Landon Smith finished with 14 points for Trinity (9-9), with Nathan Hernandez and Landon Huff adding 13 points apiece.
Lawson Rice posted a game-high 25 points for the Bears (12-6). Isaac Dockery tallied 17 points, Brody Hunt finished with 16 points, and Solomon Flener chipped in 12 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 20 12 21 17 — 70
BUTLER COUNTY 16 19 25 20 — 80
Whitesville Trinity (70) — Howard 15, Smith 14, Hernandez 13, Huff 13, Wright 9, Goetz 3, Mills 3.
Butler County (80) — Rice 25, I. Dockery 17, Hunt 16, Flener 12, Henderson 7, Tichenor 3.
