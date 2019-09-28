Peyton Caraway and Andrew Munster each rushed for over 100 yards as McLean County rolled over host Hopkins County Central 50-20 in a high school football game on Friday night in Mortons Gap.
"We ran the ball well," Cougars head coach Zach Wagner said.
McLean County finished with 393 yards rushing while winning its third consecutive game.
The Cougars also got significant contributions on the ground from Landen Capps and Connor Baldwin, as well as a touchdown pass from Caraway to Brady Dame.
The victory improved McLean County to 3-3.
Hopkins County Central, meanwhile, continued to struggle -- falling to 0-6 this season and suffering the program's 12th consecutive defeat.
McLean County plays host to Class 2-A rival Owensboro Catholic next Friday at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
HANCOCK COUNTY 37, BUTLER COUNTY 8
The Hornets bounced back from a lopsided loss at Barren County with a convincing Class 2-A district victory over the host Bears in Morgantown.
Hancock County (2-4, 1-0 Class 2-A district) will play host to Todd County Central next Friday night, as the Hornets hold a 20-year reunion for the 1999 Hancock County team led by Kentucky Mr. Football Travis Atwell that finished runner-up in the KHSAA Class A playoffs.
Butler County, meanwhile, lost its third consecutive game. The Bears are 1-5 overall and 0-2 within the district.
GRAYSON COUNTY 22, MUHLENBERGCOUNTY 14
Grayson County remained undefeated with a conquest of host Muhlenberg County at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.
Hunter Gibson led the Cougars with 115 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, and Logan Raymer kicked a pair of field goals.
The Cougars limited the Mustangs to 128 yards of total offense.
Grayson is off to a 6-0 start and improved to 2-0 in Class 5-A district play, while Muhlenberg fell to 2-4 in all games and 1-1 within thedistrict.
The Mustangs return to action with a rare Thursday night game when they invade Rash Stadium for a district battle withOwensboro.
Grayson County is idle next weekend and will return to the gridiron on Oct. 11 with a district battle against visitingGraves County.
