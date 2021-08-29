The McLean County High School football team ventured outside of Kentucky for the first time in program history and returned with an 18-8 win over Washington High School on Saturday at Hatchet Hollow in Washington, Indiana.
The balanced Cougars rushed for 173 yards, getting touchdown runs from Zach Clayton (58 yards), Lucas Mauzy (45 yards) and James Haerle (50 yards).
“Another win we had to grind out,” MCHS coach Zach Wagner said. “Washington came out and played tough and excited. We have some things to shore up on both ends of the ball and work on this week.”
Mauzy opened the game’s scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run, capping off the Cougars’ five-play, 64-yard game-opening drive for a 6-0 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
Haerle scored from 5 yards out with 10:28 left in the second period, giving McLean County a 12-0 advantage at halftime.
Washington quarterback Conner Woolley connected with Nathaniel Aldritch for a 4-yard scoring strike with 5:14 left in the third quarter, and the pair hooked up on the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 12-8.
The Cougars (2-0) capped off the game’s scoring on Clayton’s 20-yard scamper with 4:41 remaining — shutting the door on the Hatchets (0-1).
McLean signal-caller Brody Cline completed 5-of-8 passes for 137 yards, with Brady Dame hauling in four receptions for 119 yards.
The Cougars, who limited Washington to 159 yards of total offense, play again next week when they travel to face Grayson County.
BOYS’ SOCCER OWENSBORO CATH. 4, MEADE COUNTY 3
Austin Martin scored two goals and dished an assist to help the Aces win at OCHS.
Brody Martin added a goal and an assist for Catholic (1-3-1), which also got a goal from Alex Garvin. Parker Jones recorded one save in goal.
Meade County slipped to 4-2.
The Aces return to action Monday when they travel to face Grayson County.
