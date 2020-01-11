McLean County turned the tables, 53-52, at Ohio County on Friday night in Hartford. Ohio County had beaten McLean County 80-50 in their first 10th District matchup on Dec. 13.
The Cougars scored the winning points with 15 seconds to go off an Isaac Springer follow shot, and Ohio County couldn't get a shot to fall for the win late.
Jacob Clark and Logan Patterson each scored 17 points to lead McLean County (10-4).
Tripp Manning led Ohio County with 15 points and Elijah Decker added 14.
Ohio County fell to 13-3.
McLEAN COUNTY 12-11-12-18 -- 53
OHIO COUNTY 11-9-14-18 -- 52
McLean County (53) -- Clark 17, Patterson 17, Engleheart 8, Bishop 6, Springer 5.
Ohio County (52) -- T. Manning 15, Decker 14, Frady 7, J. Manning 5, Renfrow 3, Farris 3, Culbertson 3, Tichenor 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 62, FREDERICK FRAIZE 21
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 21 points and Justin Shrewsberry added 11 for the Fighting Tigers (10-3).
Noah Pate had 12 points to lead Frederick Fraize.
FREDERICK FRAIZE 7-8-2-4 -- 21
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 17-23-17-5 -- 62
Frederick Fraize (21) -- Pate 12, Lagadinos 5, Carr 3, Jennings 1.
Breckinridge County (62) -- Mitchell 21, Shrewsberry 11, B. Lucas 9, Morris 8, E. Lucas 4, Irwin 3, Proctor 3, Seeger 2, Critchelow 1.
EDMONSON COUNTY 64, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59
Dalton Decker had 17 points and Nick Clemmons added 11 to lead Edmonson County at Trinity. Edmonson County is 4-10.
Landon Hall scored 15 points and Denver Dickens added 10 for Trinity (6-10).'
EDMONSON COUNTY 15-20-15-14 -- 64
TRINITY 10-13-16-20 -- 59
Edmonson County (64) -- Decker 17, Clemmons 11, Woosley 9, Wilson 7, Pierce 7, Smith 6, Booker 3, Taylor 2, Rose 2.
Whitesville Triniey (59) -- Hall 15, Dickens 10, Foster 9, E. Howard 8, Wathen 7, Edge 6, Hernandez 3, B. Goetz 1.
GIRLSMcLEAN COUNTY 53, OHIO COUNTY 36
Bailie Walker had 13 points and Makena Rush-Owen had 10 to lead McLean County in a girls' basketball win at Hartford. McLean County is 8-6 and made 15-of-20 free throws.
Addie Bullock had 10 points to lead Ohio County (9-6). Ohio County made just 9-of-22 free throws.
McLEAN COUNTY 16-8-16-13 -- 53
OHIO COUNTY 11-11-7-7 -- 36
McLean County (53) -- Walker 13, Rush-Owen 10, McMahon 8, Johnson 6, Patterson 6, Hampton 4, Burrough 4, Frailley 2.
Ohio County (36) -- Bullock 10, Smith 8, Vanover 5, Gaddis 5, Embry 4, Probus 3, Sandifer 1.
MEADE COUNTY 70. HANCOCK COUNTY 36
Kendall Wingler scored 31 points and Meade County made 10 3-pointers in Brandenburg. Meade County is 8-6.
Kiera Duncan scored 14 points for Hancock County and Karmin Riley added 11 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-12-9-5 -- 36
MEADE COUNTY 21-16-19-14 -- 70
Hancock County (36) -- Duncan 14, K. Riley 11, Poole 6, Roberts 4, H. H. Riley 1.
Meade County (70) -- Wingler 31, Griffin 9, Bradley 9, Hardesty 8, Gallimore 5, Clanton 4, Babb 2, Kebersold 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.