Kamryn McMahon scored 17 points to lead McLean County to a 41-36 win over Owensboro on Monday night at OHS.
With the victory, McLean County improved to 3-3.
A'Lyrica Hughes finished with 16 points, and Lyric Lawrence had 10 points for OHS (2-4).
McLEAN COUNTY 6-11-11-13--41
OWENSBORO 8-6-8-14--36
McLean County (41) -- McMahon 17, Hampton 8, Burrough 5, Rush 5, Galloway 2, Patterson 2, Johnson 2.
Owensboro (36) -- Hughes 16, Lawrence 10, Williams 6, Smith 3, Pappas 1.
DAVIESS COUNTY 48, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 38
Adalyn Ayer scored 15 points to help the Lady Panthers capture a victory in Rockport, Indiana.
Shea Mason added 11 points and Brooklyn Daugherty had 10 for DC (4-1), which won its fourth game in a row.
Alix Stoermer paced South Spencer with 17 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-11-10-19--48
SOUTH SPENCER 10-6-9-12--38
Daviess County (48) -- Ayer 15, Mason 11, Daugherty 10, Mewes 9, Spurrier 2.
South Spencer (38) -- Stoermer 17, Burns 7, Britton 4, Young 2, Turner 2, Tindle 2.
UNION COUNTY 53, HANCOCK COUNTY 48
Kiera Duncan scored 15 points, Alex Kratzer had 12 and Karmin Riley added 11 for Hancock County (3-4) at Hawesville.
Emily Hibbs led Union County (3-2) with 14 points.
UNION COUNTY 13-11-17-12 -- 53
HANCOCK COUNTY 16-15-8-9 -- 48
Union County (53) -- Hibbs 14, Hagan 10, M. Morris 9, Wells 7, Roberson 6, Ma. Morris 6, Jenkins 1.
Hancock County (48) -- Duncan 15, Kratzer 12, K. Riley 11, H. Riley 5, Roberts 5.
