Daviess County beat Dixie Heights, 4-2, in a girls' soccer season opener Monday night at the Deer Park Soccer Field.
Avery McNeily scored two goals, Chloe Hinchcliffe had one goal, as did Sophie Jagoe. McNeily, Hichcliffe and Kenlee Newcom each had one assist.
Emma Patterson had three saves, Emma Pratt had two saves.
OHIO COUNTY 11LOGAN COUNTY 1
Carley Embry, Keely Addington, Kinsey Embry and Maci Tichenor each scored two goals for Ohio County at Russellville. Ella Gaddis, Kacie Embry and Isabella Abney each scored one goal. Gracie Hall had six saves for the Lady Eagles.
BOYS' GOLF
Ohio County won a match with five teams at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Ohio County, led by Trey Lewis' 31 for nine holes, shot 152. Jacob Blackman (36), Stephen Everly (42) and Lain Romero (43) also scored for Ohio County.
Daviess County was next with 158. Nick Johnson (38), Braden Whistle (39), Dawson Lamb (39) and Brady Huckleberry (42) scored for DC.
Owensboro Catholic shot 171. Jakob Wellman (39), Reece Higdon (41), JT Payne (41) and Sam Mitchell (50) scored for Catholic.
Owensboro shot 182. Jack Lashbrook (38), Andrew Chancellor (46), James Rhineburger (49) and Lucas Lyons (49) scored for OHS.
Apollo shot 194. Tanner Klee (45), Isaac Crabtree (47), Ethan Dych (48) and Nathan Payne (54) scored for Apollo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.