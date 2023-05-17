Hancock County’s Jack Roberts smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Hornets’ comeback bid fell short in a 3-1 loss to Meade County in the 11th District Tournament championship game Tuesday at Hawesville’s Vastwood Park.
Ryan Jones added a double for Hancock County (17-9).
Lucas Hail finished went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Meade County (18-13).
Both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
MEADE COUNTY 000 001 2 — 3 7 1
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 1 — 1 2 0
WP-Triplett. LP-Tindle. 2B-Jones (H), Hail, Robinson (M). HR-Roberts (H), Hail (M).
12TH DISTRICT GRAYSON COUNTY 13, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8
Nathan Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two runs and Gavin Howard was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Raiders fell in the 12th District Tournament championship game in Leitchfield.
Landon Huff went 2-for-3 with two runs for Trinity (9-15), and Will Hernandez went 2-for-4.
Landon Shiarella went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs to pace Grayson County (16-13).
Both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
TRINITY 004 103 0 — 8 10 3
GRAYSON COUNTY 233 050 x — 13 12 4
WP-Brothers. LP-Howard. 2B-N. Hernandez, Howard (T), Felty (G).
10TH DISTRICT TITLE GAME RESCHEDULED
The district championship contest between Ohio County and Muhlenberg County in Greenville was postponed to Wednesday.
Both teams will automatically move on to the 3rd Region Tournament.
SOFTBALL 12TH DISTRICT BUTLER COUNTY 9, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 5
Ella Morris drove in two runs and Sarah Payne scored twice as the Raiders fell in the first round of the 12th District Tournament in Brownsville.
Trinity ended its season at 14-19.
Parker Willoughby went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three runs scored for Butler County (21-5-1).
The Lady Bears advance to Thursday’s championship game to face host Edmonson County, which beat Grayson County 6-5 in the first round.
TRINITY 000 113 0 — 5 4 2
BUTLER COUNTY 103 104 x — 9 13 5
WP-Gleason. LP-Hatfield. 2B-Clark, Willoughby (B). HR-Belcher, Willoughby (B).
11TH DISTRICT MEADE COUNTY 10, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0
The Lady Waves rolled to a 5-0 win in the 11th District Tournament championship game at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Meade County improved to 22-10-1, while Breck fell to 16-11-1.
Both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.