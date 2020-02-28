The Meade County High School girls' basketball team won its first 11th District Tournament title since 2015 with a 69-61 victory over Breckinridge County in Thursday night in Brandenburg.
The host Lady Waves (19-11) knocked off the defending champion Lady Tigers (20-10), who had won the last four district crowns in a row.
Both teams will advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
In the Girls' 12th District Tournament championship game, Edmonson County upended host Grayson County, 55-41, in Leitchfield.
With the victory, the Lady Cats (20-10) won their third consecutive district championship.
The Lady Cougars slipped to 20-12, with both teams advancing to next week's 3rd Region Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.