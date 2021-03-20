Meade County posted a 61-42 victory over host Hancock County in the championship game of the boys’ 11th District Tournament on Friday night at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
The victory improves the Green Wave to 9-10. The Hornets fell to 8-11.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT GRAYSON COUNTY 67, BUTLER COUNTY 53
The Cougars turned back the Bears to win the boys’ 12th District Basketball Tournament championship game at Trinity High School in Whitesville.
Grayson County improves to 13-8, while Butler County slips to 5-9.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
GIRLS’ TENNIS CATHOLIC SWEEPS DC, GRAYSON
The Lady Aces won a pair of matches 9-0 at Moreland Park, getting singles victories from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz, Elizabeth Hayden, Julia Marshall and Sarah Hayden.
Catholic’s doubles victors were Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young, Aisha Merchant-Olivia Hayden and Katelyn Mitchell-Claire Augenstein.
BOYS’ TENNIS GRAYSON COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2
The Aces fell at Moreland Park, despite singles victories by Davis Brocato and Brett Conder.
