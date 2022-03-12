LEXINGTON — Gracie Merkle poured in a game-best 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 Bullitt East past Meade County 62-47 in the quarterfinal round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament in front of a record-breaking crowd Friday afternoon at Rupp Arena.
The senior center connected on 14-of-18 shots from the field and made 6-of-13 free throws, sending the Lady Chargers (32-4) into Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Southwestern (27-7).
“We knew going in that they were not going to quit, we had to play four quarters,” said Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings, whose squad held off a late push by Meade County. “They were going to have runs with the way they shoot the ball, and there’s no quit in those kids.
“We knew that, so I was proud of our bunch for responding to that. Going in, we thought we had a big size advantage inside. We were able to exploit that.”
Bullitt East’s Lilly Reid scored 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter as the Lady Chargers built a double-digit advantage, and they led 20-9 at the first break after the Lady Waves’ Sage Crawley connected on a desperation 3 just before the buzzer.
Merkle scored 11 points in the second quarter, including a layup with nine seconds left in the frame, to guide Bullitt East to a 37-22 lead at intermission.
“Our kids really understood to get the ball inside to Gracie, and I thought they did a great job,” Stallings said. “They stayed under control, handled the pressure (Meade) threw at us. We only had eight turnovers, so that was big for us.”
The Lady Waves (28-7) picked up the pace in the second half, pulling to within 50-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Aubrey Hardesty’s 3-pointer trimmed Mesde County’s deficit to 52-43 with 6:23 remaining, only for the Lady Chargers to close the game on a 10-4 run to seal the victory.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start, so we dug a hole early,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “And then you’ve got to take some chances once you dig a hole. Now, we’re trying to play the whole length of the floor. That in itself, with Merkle down on the other end, makes it even a little bit harder to contain her.
“I felt like these kids do what they always do. They come out and have a punch-back at some point and at many points in the game. I’m super proud of their willingness to keep staying the course and playing hard defensively.”
Eventually, though, the 6-foot-6 Merkle was too much to handle.
“Our tallest girl being 5-10, it’s an extreme challenge,” Hackert said. “We really came in wanting to do our best to play some good halfcourt (defense) and try to sandwich her, so to speak, and make them work for a little lengthier shots. When you get behind, though, it’s a catch-up game.”
Emma Egan reeled in 10 rebounds, and Reid dished five assists for Bullitt East, which commanded the rebounding battle (33-19) and points in the paint (44-6). The Lady Chargers shot 60% from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point distance (50%) and 12-of-33 at the foul line (36.4%).
Peyton Bradley, who was named to the KHSAA’s all-tournament team, scored 14 points and Crawley finished with 12 points for Meade County. The Lady Waves shot 34% from the floor, 7-of-21 from beyond the arc (33.3%) and 8-of-10 on free throws (80%) with nine turnovers.
The teams played in front of an announced crowd of 6,790 — the largest attendance ever for a girls high school basketball game in Rupp Arena and the third-largest crowd in state tournament history.
“I think they shut half the community down,” Hackert said. “It’s a memory we won’t forget, and we want to thank our Meade County community that came out in fashion, and to see them stay when the game was over and cheer our kids on even in defeat is a victory for our kids, and they won’t forget that.”
The Lady Chargers will count on similar support when they head into Saturday’s semifinals.
“Both of us, Meade County and Bullitt East, are community-based schools,” Stallings said. “And we have great community support. I’ve been to a lot of state tournaments, but today’s game felt like an old-school state tournament game at Diddle Arena. It was loud, both sides were full, both end zones — we had a lot of people here.
“I know for girls basketball, just being a fan of it, we really appreciate that.”
MEADE COUNTY 9 13 16 9 — 47
BULLITT EAST 20 17 13 12 — 62
Meade County (47) — Bradley 14, Crawley 12, Hardesty 9, Durbin 6, Babb 3, Medley 3.
Bullitt East (62) — Merkle 34, Reid 12, Egan 7, Hughes 6, Ortega 2, Tinelli 1.
