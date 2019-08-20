Deondre Buford, a 6-foot-4, 273-pound offensive tackle from Michigan, has committed to play football next season at the University of Kentucky.
Buford, rated a four-star prospect and the No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2020 class by 247Sports, picked the Wildcats over Missouri and Pittsburgh during a ceremony Monday in Detroit. Rivals rates Buford as a three-star recruit and the No. 70 offensive tackle in the country.
Buford plays for Martin Luther King High School, the defending Division 3 state champion in Michigan. His commitment gives Kentucky the 23rd-best recruiting class in the country for next season, according to 247Sports.
Buford joins five-star defensive tackle Justin Rogers (Oak Park) and three-star wide receiver Earnest Sanders (Beecher) as incoming Michigan products joining the Cats in 2020.
