ROCKPORT, Ind. — The Apollo High School softball team put itself in contention, but five errors were too much for the E-Gals to overcome in an 8-5 road loss to South Spencer Monday night.
Apollo (1-10) scored the game’s first run on an RBI single by Emmie Bullington in the top of the first inning, but South Spencer responded in the bottom of the frame — plating five runs for an early 5-1 advantage.
According to E-Gals coach Stephen Julian, too many miscues were costly to his team’s chances.
“We spotted them five in the first inning,” he said. “We should’ve been out of it and we weren’t. We had an error, and it got things rolling for them. If we make that play, then maybe they don’t even score in the first inning.
“I thought we did a good job of battling back and not laying down. We scored in all but three innings, so we saw some pretty good things there. Still, it seems like we don’t just give up a run — we give up multiple runs — and that’s because of errors.”
The E-Gals cut the deficit to three in the second when Abbie Gore scored on Morgan Julian’s RBI groundout, and K’Asia Palmer clubbed a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the next inning that brought Apollo within 5-3.
With their lead cut to a single run, however, the Lady Rebels (4-10) scored three more times in the bottom of the third — getting RBIs from Emma Williams and Briley Burns, followed by Burns reaching home on a wild pitch.
Apollo scored its last run on an RBI single by Julian in the top of the fifth, but the E-Gals couldn’t get any closer from there.
“You can’t win with five errors,” Stephen Julian said. “Until we shore that up, then we’re going to continue to struggle. We’re giving up too many extra outs.
“We’re getting better, just too many errors. If we could play an error-free game, I’d feel really good.”
The E-Gals got a hit from five different players, with Palmer and Morgan Julian driving in two runs apiece. Olivia Crawford scored twice, as well.
Burns went 2-for-3 with two runs to pace the Lady Rebels, who also got two hits from Sally Shelton and two RBIs from Ava Bacon.
Though Stephen Julian said he hasn’t been discouraged as his team continues to learn, he knows there are plenty of areas where the E-Gals can improve.
“It’s playing games and making the plays when it matters, to gain that confidence,” he said. “You’ve got to play with confidence and learn to win, that’s the big thing. If we can put a whole game together — good pitching, solid hitting, good defense — we just haven’t done that yet. I feel confident that we will, but we’ve got a long ways to go.”
Apollo returns to action Tuesday with a home matchup against Grayson County. The E-Gals then travel to face Jasper (Ind.) on Thursday before playing in the Owensboro Catholic Classic this weekend.
“We’ve got a tough schedule this week, but that’ll get us ready for tournament time,” Julian said. “We don’t play an easy schedule, but that’ll help us get better. That’s why you play them.”
APOLLO 112 010 0 — 5 5 5
SOUTH SPENCER 503 000 x — 8 9 2
WP-Schweppe. LP-Bullington. 2B-Bacon, Shelton (SS). HR-Palmer (A).
