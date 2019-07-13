ELLIS PARK

Saturday's entries

FIRST RACE 51/2 furlongs

1-Western Hills Borel

2-Sevennotrump Graham

3-Mountain Division Gazader

4-Rockyshack Castanon

5-Hermano Rocco

6-No Picture Charlie Cohen

7-B Efficient Martinez

8-Shorely Carroll

9-Loveatturkeyclub Sutherland

SECOND RACE 6 furlongs

1-Desert Thief Cohen

2-Colonial Jill Carroll

3-Chocolate Cherries Martinez

4-Northern Connect Morales

5-Honey C Gazader

6-Her Kitty Borel

7-Willin' Grace Martin

8-Budget Cut Graham

THIRD RACE 51/2 furlongs

1-C J's Billy Byu Morales

1A-On John Camacho

2-Proven Warrior Cohen

3-Boyfriend Brian Barcenas

4-Potential Danger Castanon

5-Anteros Sutherland

6-Speightstime Gazader

7-US Citizen Parker

FOURTH RACE 1mile

1-Mizzen Air Camacho

1A-C Islandsurprise Camacho

2-Romani Rocco

3-C J's Flair Morales

4-Zena Rules Parker

5-Katie the Cutie Castanon

6-Lady Cleopatra Borel

7-Grats Road Gazader

8-Served Cold Cohen

9-No Cacha Na Graham

10-Parking Ticket Sutherland

FIFTH RACE 1 mile

1-West of Ireland Rocco

2-Tweezer Sutherland

3-Stolen Thunder Camacho

4-Georgia Deputy Elliott

5-Postimpressionist Cohen

6-Penalty Shot Parker

7-Thunder Kid Carroll

8-Professional Graham

9-Bird Dog Gazader

10-All in Stew Oui Morales

AE-Letting Off Steam Achard

AE-Skychief Sutherland

SIXTH RACE 6 furlongs

1-Majestic John's Rocco

2-D'guapo Lezcano

3-Two by Two Morales

4-Bigmancan Cohen

5-Star Martini Carroll

6-Machine Gunner Camacho

7-Letmeno Borel

8-Baudette Blizzard Parker

9-Samurai Cause Graham

10-Flap Jack Castanon

11-Bourbon Native Court

12-Nucky Elliott

SEVENTH RACE 6 furlongs

1-Greenspan Padron-Barcenas

2-Ice Sphere Borel

3-Nola Win Carroll

4-Encinitas Cohen

5-Keepin It Classy Morales

6-Final Call Parker

7-Mr Dumas Rocco

8-Volatile Gazader

9-Winnipesaukee Graham

10-Road Game Sutherland

11-Take Them On Camacho

EIGHTH RACE 1 mile

1-Boyfriend Material Cohen

2-Eisenstaedt Borel

3-Catdaddy Parker

4-Mr Darcy Castanon

5-Altito Elliott

6-Hunka Burning Love Rocco

7-Fort Peck Morales

8-Rare Form Graham

9-Limation Gazader

NINTH RACE 51/2 furlongs

1-J D's Girl Castanon

2-Frond Parker

3-Fightress Carroll

4-Focused Elliott

5-The Aurelia Factor Cohen

6-Dreaming Diamonds Gazader

7-Fiber Optic Morales

8-Even Beat Graham

9-Libby Knows Rocco

10-Davy's Baby Girl Borel

AE-Strong Patriot Parker

AE-Avenida Manana Sutherland

AE-Vomba Carroll

AE-Two Sixtyone Tormey

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.