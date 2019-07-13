ELLIS PARK
Saturday's entries
FIRST RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-Western Hills Borel
2-Sevennotrump Graham
3-Mountain Division Gazader
4-Rockyshack Castanon
5-Hermano Rocco
6-No Picture Charlie Cohen
7-B Efficient Martinez
8-Shorely Carroll
9-Loveatturkeyclub Sutherland
SECOND RACE 6 furlongs
1-Desert Thief Cohen
2-Colonial Jill Carroll
3-Chocolate Cherries Martinez
4-Northern Connect Morales
5-Honey C Gazader
6-Her Kitty Borel
7-Willin' Grace Martin
8-Budget Cut Graham
THIRD RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-C J's Billy Byu Morales
1A-On John Camacho
2-Proven Warrior Cohen
3-Boyfriend Brian Barcenas
4-Potential Danger Castanon
5-Anteros Sutherland
6-Speightstime Gazader
7-US Citizen Parker
FOURTH RACE 1mile
1-Mizzen Air Camacho
1A-C Islandsurprise Camacho
2-Romani Rocco
3-C J's Flair Morales
4-Zena Rules Parker
5-Katie the Cutie Castanon
6-Lady Cleopatra Borel
7-Grats Road Gazader
8-Served Cold Cohen
9-No Cacha Na Graham
10-Parking Ticket Sutherland
FIFTH RACE 1 mile
1-West of Ireland Rocco
2-Tweezer Sutherland
3-Stolen Thunder Camacho
4-Georgia Deputy Elliott
5-Postimpressionist Cohen
6-Penalty Shot Parker
7-Thunder Kid Carroll
8-Professional Graham
9-Bird Dog Gazader
10-All in Stew Oui Morales
AE-Letting Off Steam Achard
AE-Skychief Sutherland
SIXTH RACE 6 furlongs
1-Majestic John's Rocco
2-D'guapo Lezcano
3-Two by Two Morales
4-Bigmancan Cohen
5-Star Martini Carroll
6-Machine Gunner Camacho
7-Letmeno Borel
8-Baudette Blizzard Parker
9-Samurai Cause Graham
10-Flap Jack Castanon
11-Bourbon Native Court
12-Nucky Elliott
SEVENTH RACE 6 furlongs
1-Greenspan Padron-Barcenas
2-Ice Sphere Borel
3-Nola Win Carroll
4-Encinitas Cohen
5-Keepin It Classy Morales
6-Final Call Parker
7-Mr Dumas Rocco
8-Volatile Gazader
9-Winnipesaukee Graham
10-Road Game Sutherland
11-Take Them On Camacho
EIGHTH RACE 1 mile
1-Boyfriend Material Cohen
2-Eisenstaedt Borel
3-Catdaddy Parker
4-Mr Darcy Castanon
5-Altito Elliott
6-Hunka Burning Love Rocco
7-Fort Peck Morales
8-Rare Form Graham
9-Limation Gazader
NINTH RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-J D's Girl Castanon
2-Frond Parker
3-Fightress Carroll
4-Focused Elliott
5-The Aurelia Factor Cohen
6-Dreaming Diamonds Gazader
7-Fiber Optic Morales
8-Even Beat Graham
9-Libby Knows Rocco
10-Davy's Baby Girl Borel
AE-Strong Patriot Parker
AE-Avenida Manana Sutherland
AE-Vomba Carroll
AE-Two Sixtyone Tormey
