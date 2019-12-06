Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Owensboro Catholic at Meade County, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Warren East, 7:30 p.m.

Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Whitesville Trinity at Owensboro, 6 p.m.

Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Iowa at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC, 8 p.m.

Southern California at Texas Christian, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College football

Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon, Santa Clara, Calif., ABC, 7 p.m.

College hockey (Men's)

Minnesota at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

NCAA Tournament: Washington State vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, San Jose, Calif., ESPNU, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Stanford, Semifinal, San Jose, Calif., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Figure skating

ISU: Grand Prix Final, Men's and Ladies' Short Programs, Turin, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 2:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, 10 a.m.

Father/Son Challenge: Pro-Am, Orlando, Fla. (taped), Golf, 4 p.m.

ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Third Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.

EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

Denver at Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.

LA Lakers at Portland, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Skiing

FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Super G, Beaver Creek, Colo., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

FIS: World Cup, Women's Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

Swimming

U.S. Open: Day 1 Finals, Atlanta, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Pittsburgh at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 8 p.m.

