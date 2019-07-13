HORSE RACING

Ellis Park

Friday's results

FIRST RACE

Jingle Me This 18.40 5.40 3.20

Bode's Maker 2.40 2.10

Homefortheweekend 3.00

Exacta: 2-4 $17.10. Superfecta: 2-4-8-3 $107.88. Trifecta: 2-4-8 $49.60.

SECOND RACE

Charles T 5.40 3.40 2.60

Gran Red 4.60 2.80

Lighthouse Point 3.20

Daily Double: 2-2 $26.10. Exacta: 2-8 $12.50. Superfecta: 2-8-5-3 $26.66. Trifecta: 2-8-5 $24.45.

THIRD RACE

Lunar Approach 7.00 3.40 2.40

Into Trouble 2.60 2.20

Mischief Galore 3.60

Pick 3: 2-2-1 $50.60. Daily Double: 2-1 $17.70. Exacta: 1-4 $8.70. Superfecta: 1-4-2-6 $21.51. Trifecta: 1-4-2 $20.30.

FOURTH RACE

He's No Bull 23.60 7.60 3.40

Shakes Creek 3.20 2.60

Undercover Lover 3.00

Pick 3: 2-1-2 $66.95. Pick 4: 2-2-1-2 $1,071.80. Daily Double: 1-2 $30.80. Exacta: 2-1 $34.20. Trifecta: 2-1-3 $73.15.

FIFTH RACE

Souper Dormy 8.80 4.00 3.40

Shippingport 2.40 2.20

Hillbilly Deluxe 5.20

Pick 3: 1-2-2 $184.50. Daily Double: 2-2 $82.10. Exacta: 2-1 $11.30. Superfecta: 2-1-3-4 $39.33. Trifecta: 2-1-3 $34.80.

SIXTH RACE

Pat Daddy 6.40 3.20 3.20

Griff 3.40 2.80

Ceeky 4.20

Pick 3: 2-2-2 $136.95. Daily Double: 2-2 $25.00. Exacta: 2-4 $11.30. Superfecta: 2-4-6-7 $11.72. Trifecta: 2-4-6 $22.95.

SEVENTH RACE

Fareeq 35.00 15.40 8.20

Crawl From the Bar 21.40 10.80

Sekondi 13.20

Pick 3: 2-2-7 $144.30. Daily Double: 2-7 $72.10. Exacta: 7-3 $237.90. Superfecta: 7-3-5-2 $6,061.03. Trifecta: 7-3-5 $1,825.00.

EIGHTH RACE

Letters to Belle 16.00 7.00 4.80

Web o' Gold 4.00 3.40

Temperit 4.60

Pick 3: 2-7-3 $283.15. Pick 4: 2-2-7-3 $1,633.05. Pick 5 (4 correct): 2-2-2-7-3 $95.90. Pick 5: 2-2-2-7-3 $5,035.80. Daily Double: 7-3 $92.60. Exacta: 3-4 $32.90. Superfecta: 3-4-5-1 $64.95. Super High Five: 3-4-5-1-2 $904.30. Trifecta: 3-4-5 $111.85.

