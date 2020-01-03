Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Apollo at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Apollo at Owensboro, 5:30 p.m.
Meade County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling
Daviess County at Bardstown, 5 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Toledo at Ball State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Central Florida at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Wright State at Oakland, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.
Kent State at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
DePaul at Providence, FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
College football
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada-Reno, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women's)
Kentucky at Utah, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Western Michigan at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Curling (Men's)
Scotland vs. U.S. (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Maui, Hawaii, Golf, 5 p.m.
High school basketball (Boys)
ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), Minneapolis, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Carolina, NHL, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 p.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
