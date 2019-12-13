Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Butler County, 6 p.m.
Hancock County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Owensboro, 7:15 p.m.
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Caldwell County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Breckinridge County, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Owensboro, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio County at McLean County, 6 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Butler County, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball
Nebraska at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado State, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, FS1, 7 p.m.
College football
FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
College soccer (men's)
NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 5 p.m.
NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
College volleyball (women's)
NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, Naples, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF, 8 p.m.
NBA basketball
LA Lakers at Miami, ESPN, 6 p.m.
LA Clippers at Minnesota, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
