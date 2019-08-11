Ellis Park
Sunday's entries
FIRST RACE 61/2 furlongs
1-Marvella Mena
2-Midnight Karma Baze
3-Socata Hernandez Jr.
4-Take Charge Erica Cohen
5-Fancy Fox Saez
6-Giro Kate Graham
7-Dreaming Diamonds Gazader
SECOND RACE 1 mile (turf)
1-Discovered Gilligan
2-Split the Wickets Baze
3-Fluellen Graham
4-Fra Mauro Mena
5-Victor Lounge Lanerie
6-One Last Strike Cohen
7-High Powered Cannon
Also eligible:
8-Box of Chocolates Baze
THIRD RACE 1 mile
1-December Seven Saez
2-Rocking the Boat Cohen
3-Casino Star Morales
4-Mr Freeze Chuan
5-Big Dollar Bill Carroll
6-Mr Darcy Castanon
FOURTH RACE 1 mile
1-Fun Finder Hernandez Jr.
2-Resurrection Road Rocco Jr.
3-Shezappealing Lanerie
4-Letters to Belle Gazader
5-Grandezza Mena
6-Introspection Graham
7-Sally's Curlin Chuan
8-C C My Sis Gilligan
FIFTH RACE 1 mile (turf)
1-Ask Bailey Mena
2-Invodkawetrust Cohen
3-Cara Caterina Baze
4-Cold Hearted Wench Gilligan
5-Madaket Beach Tellez
6-Full Stride Geroux
7-Jumping Jill Flash Carroll
8-Hey Kitten Graham
9-Princess Karykate Sutherland
SIXTH RACE 1 mile
1-Evil Ways Lanerie
2-Diamondcoat Geroux
3-Rahway Carroll
4-Sense of Bravery Mena
5-Ease It On Over Bridgmohan
6-Flash N Go Hernandez Jr.
7-Seeds of Time Rocco Jr.
SEVENTH RACE 1 mile (turf)
1-Da Gold Room Cannon
2-Gobarrybarry Morales
3-Wheat King Carroll
4-Ahsad Graham
5-Bahama Channel Sutherland
6-The Third Secret Saez
7-Win d'Oro Mena
8-Hieronmyus Geroux
9-Bigmancan Cohen
10-Warrant Officer Hernandez Jr.
EIGHTH RACE 1 mile
1-Divine Queen Borel
2-My Mertie Baze
3-Sweet Arithmetic Cannon
4-Go Google Yourself Hernandez Jr.
5-Moonlit Garden Geroux
6-Auspicious Babe Saez
NINTH RACE 1 mile
1-Super Steed Borel
2-Whiskey Echo Baze
3-Carte Blanche Mena
4-Gray Magician Lanerie
5-Twelfth Labour Hernandez Jr.
6-Harvey Wallbanger Cohen
7-Night Ops Geroux
8-Eskenforit Graham
9-Cabot Cannon
10-Knicks Go Saez
TENTH RACE 11/16 miles (turf)
1-Hermajestycommands Baze
2-Shush Lanerie
3-Coincidence Bridgmohan
4-Headlining Morales
5-Daddymademedoit Gazader
6-Surrender Dorothy Saez
7-Landon Castanon
8-Miss Moneypenny Gilligan
9-Temperit Mena
10-Zurlin Sutherland
11-Irish Intuition Hernandez Jr.
12-High Road Carroll
Also eligible:
13-Another Day of Sun Cannon
14-Still Here Lanerie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.