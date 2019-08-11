Ellis Park

Sunday's entries

FIRST RACE 61/2 furlongs

1-Marvella Mena

2-Midnight Karma Baze

3-Socata Hernandez Jr.

4-Take Charge Erica Cohen

5-Fancy Fox Saez

6-Giro Kate Graham

7-Dreaming Diamonds Gazader

SECOND RACE 1 mile (turf)

1-Discovered Gilligan

2-Split the Wickets Baze

3-Fluellen Graham

4-Fra Mauro Mena

5-Victor Lounge Lanerie

6-One Last Strike Cohen

7-High Powered Cannon

Also eligible:

8-Box of Chocolates Baze

THIRD RACE 1 mile

1-December Seven Saez

2-Rocking the Boat Cohen

3-Casino Star Morales

4-Mr Freeze Chuan

5-Big Dollar Bill Carroll

6-Mr Darcy Castanon

FOURTH RACE 1 mile

1-Fun Finder Hernandez Jr.

2-Resurrection Road Rocco Jr.

3-Shezappealing Lanerie

4-Letters to Belle Gazader

5-Grandezza Mena

6-Introspection Graham

7-Sally's Curlin Chuan

8-C C My Sis Gilligan

FIFTH RACE 1 mile (turf)

1-Ask Bailey Mena

2-Invodkawetrust Cohen

3-Cara Caterina Baze

4-Cold Hearted Wench Gilligan

5-Madaket Beach Tellez

6-Full Stride Geroux

7-Jumping Jill Flash Carroll

8-Hey Kitten Graham

9-Princess Karykate Sutherland

SIXTH RACE 1 mile

1-Evil Ways Lanerie

2-Diamondcoat Geroux

3-Rahway Carroll

4-Sense of Bravery Mena

5-Ease It On Over Bridgmohan

6-Flash N Go Hernandez Jr.

7-Seeds of Time Rocco Jr.

SEVENTH RACE 1 mile (turf)

1-Da Gold Room Cannon

2-Gobarrybarry Morales

3-Wheat King Carroll

4-Ahsad Graham

5-Bahama Channel Sutherland

6-The Third Secret Saez

7-Win d'Oro Mena

8-Hieronmyus Geroux

9-Bigmancan Cohen

10-Warrant Officer Hernandez Jr.

EIGHTH RACE 1 mile

1-Divine Queen Borel

2-My Mertie Baze

3-Sweet Arithmetic Cannon

4-Go Google Yourself Hernandez Jr.

5-Moonlit Garden Geroux

6-Auspicious Babe Saez

NINTH RACE 1 mile

1-Super Steed Borel

2-Whiskey Echo Baze

3-Carte Blanche Mena

4-Gray Magician Lanerie

5-Twelfth Labour Hernandez Jr.

6-Harvey Wallbanger Cohen

7-Night Ops Geroux

8-Eskenforit Graham

9-Cabot Cannon

10-Knicks Go Saez

TENTH RACE 11/16 miles (turf)

1-Hermajestycommands Baze

2-Shush Lanerie

3-Coincidence Bridgmohan

4-Headlining Morales

5-Daddymademedoit Gazader

6-Surrender Dorothy Saez

7-Landon Castanon

8-Miss Moneypenny Gilligan

9-Temperit Mena

10-Zurlin Sutherland

11-Irish Intuition Hernandez Jr.

12-High Road Carroll

Also eligible:

13-Another Day of Sun Cannon

14-Still Here Lanerie

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.