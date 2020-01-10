Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Meade County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
McLean County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County, 3:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Apollo, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
McLean County at Ohio County, 6 p.m.
Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Hancock County at Meade County, 6:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 6, Al-'Ula to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Men's 10km Sprint, Oberhof, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Boxing
Showtime Special Edition: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (Women's Super-Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J., Showtime, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Pennsylvania at Princeton, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Iona at Rider, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.
Ball State at Akron, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Butler at Providence, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Xavier at Georgetown, FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women's)
Missouri at Kentucky, SEC, 5 p.m.
LSU at Georgia, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College wrestling
Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
Curling
Japan vs. U.S., Mixed Doubles Event (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Honolulu, Golf, 6 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong, Golf, 10 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
High school basketball (Boys)
Geico ESPN Showcase: Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at New York, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
LA Lakers at Dallas, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Detroit, NFL, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: West Ham at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana, FS2, 8:55 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals Evening Session; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 4 a.m.; singles final, 6 p.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney, Tennis, 2 a.m, (Saturday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 9 Semifinals, Sydney, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
