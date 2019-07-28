HORSE RACING
Ellis Park
Saturday's results
FIRST RACE
Bango Box 7.40 4.40 3.40
Seba's Dancer 34.40 10.40
Red Blue and True 8.80
Exacta: 3-10 $62.30. Superfecta: 3-10-8-1 $1,202.05. Trifecta: 3-10-8 $572.20.
SECOND RACE
Haunt 10.80 5.60 3.00
Doby 21.60 4.40
My Sixth Sense 2.10
Daily Double: 3-2 $14.80. Exacta: 2-7 $126.80. Superfecta: 2-7-1-5 $91.46. Trifecta: 2-7-1 $121.50.
THIRD RACE
Peace Achieved 14.80 6.40 5.20
Spike 4.80 4.00
Sir Winsalot 8.80
Pick 3: 3-2-1 $41.05. Daily Double: 2-1 $42.80. Exacta: 1-3 $28.20. Superfecta: 1-3-10-4 $483.01. Trifecta: 1-3-10 $209.50.
FOURTH RACE
Irish Mischief 3.00 2.40 2.20
Urban Insight 5.60 4.20
Wild Moment 6.20
Pick 3: 2-1-2 $35.55. Daily Double: 1-2 $12.20. Exacta: 2-7 $13.00. Superfecta: 2-7-5-1 $46.69. Trifecta: 2-7-5 $68.00.
FIFTH RACE
Tohui 6.40 4.00 3.20
Island Song 3.60 2.80
Life Mission 3.60
Pick 3: 1-2-9 $32.35. Pick 4: 2-1-2-9 $133.70. Daily Double: 2-9 $6.10. Exacta: 9-2 $9.80. Superfecta: 9-2-4-1 $25.68. Trifecta: 9-2-4 $13.60.
SIXTH RACE
Bronze Charm 10.80 5.00 2.80
Shaharazad 4.20 2.60
Nocturnal Mission 2.40
Pick 3: 2-9/12-2 $12.25. Daily Double: 9-2 $20.00. Exacta: 2-8 $20.00. Superfecta: 2-8-5-7 $11.47. Trifecta: 2-8-5 $24.70.
SEVENTH RACE
Dennis' Moment 3.80 3.00 2.80
Cairo King 4.00 2.80
Sounion 4.80
Pick 3: 9-2-11 $31.10. Daily Double: 2-11 $17.80. Exacta: 11-1 $8.10. Superfecta: 11-1-10-5 $26.76. Trifecta: 11-1-10 $26.75.
EIGHTH RACE
Speightsong 32.60 9.80 5.80
Principe Guilherme 3.80 2.80
Mr Ashley 3.60
Pick 3: 2-11-7 $109.05. Daily Double: 11-7 $39.50. Exacta: 7-5 $54.40. Superfecta: 7-5-4-2 $154.49. Trifecta: 7-5-4 $206.45.
NINTH RACE
Call to Victory 8.60 4.40 3.60
Temple City Terror 7.80 4.40
Amazima 3.20
Pick 3: 3/11-7-1 $80.35. Daily Double: 7-1 $76.60. Exacta: 1-7 $30.20. Superfecta: 1-7-3-11 $149.71. Trifecta: 1-7-3 $48.05.
TENTH RACE
Liner 33.40 12.80 5.60
Singsong Bird 4.40 2.80
Take Charge Cacky 2.40
Pick 3: 7-1-5 $484.70. Pick 4: 3/11-7-1-5 $1,002.10. Pick 5: 2-3/11-7-1-5 (5 correct) $3,211.90; (4 correct) $34.15. Daily Double: 1-5 $61.60. Exacta: 5-4 $72.10. Superfecta: 5-4-7-8 $187.20. Trifecta: 5-4-7 $107.15.
