HORSE RACING

Ellis Park

Saturday's results

FIRST RACE

Bango Box 7.40 4.40 3.40

Seba's Dancer 34.40 10.40

Red Blue and True 8.80

Exacta: 3-10 $62.30. Superfecta: 3-10-8-1 $1,202.05. Trifecta: 3-10-8 $572.20.

SECOND RACE

Haunt 10.80 5.60 3.00

Doby 21.60 4.40

My Sixth Sense 2.10

Daily Double: 3-2 $14.80. Exacta: 2-7 $126.80. Superfecta: 2-7-1-5 $91.46. Trifecta: 2-7-1 $121.50.

THIRD RACE

Peace Achieved 14.80 6.40 5.20

Spike 4.80 4.00

Sir Winsalot 8.80

Pick 3: 3-2-1 $41.05. Daily Double: 2-1 $42.80. Exacta: 1-3 $28.20. Superfecta: 1-3-10-4 $483.01. Trifecta: 1-3-10 $209.50.

FOURTH RACE

Irish Mischief 3.00 2.40 2.20

Urban Insight 5.60 4.20

Wild Moment 6.20

Pick 3: 2-1-2 $35.55. Daily Double: 1-2 $12.20. Exacta: 2-7 $13.00. Superfecta: 2-7-5-1 $46.69. Trifecta: 2-7-5 $68.00.

FIFTH RACE

Tohui 6.40 4.00 3.20

Island Song 3.60 2.80

Life Mission 3.60

Pick 3: 1-2-9 $32.35. Pick 4: 2-1-2-9 $133.70. Daily Double: 2-9 $6.10. Exacta: 9-2 $9.80. Superfecta: 9-2-4-1 $25.68. Trifecta: 9-2-4 $13.60.

SIXTH RACE

Bronze Charm 10.80 5.00 2.80

Shaharazad 4.20 2.60

Nocturnal Mission 2.40

Pick 3: 2-9/12-2 $12.25. Daily Double: 9-2 $20.00. Exacta: 2-8 $20.00. Superfecta: 2-8-5-7 $11.47. Trifecta: 2-8-5 $24.70.

SEVENTH RACE

Dennis' Moment 3.80 3.00 2.80

Cairo King 4.00 2.80

Sounion 4.80

Pick 3: 9-2-11 $31.10. Daily Double: 2-11 $17.80. Exacta: 11-1 $8.10. Superfecta: 11-1-10-5 $26.76. Trifecta: 11-1-10 $26.75.

EIGHTH RACE

Speightsong 32.60 9.80 5.80

Principe Guilherme 3.80 2.80

Mr Ashley 3.60

Pick 3: 2-11-7 $109.05. Daily Double: 11-7 $39.50. Exacta: 7-5 $54.40. Superfecta: 7-5-4-2 $154.49. Trifecta: 7-5-4 $206.45.

NINTH RACE

Call to Victory 8.60 4.40 3.60

Temple City Terror 7.80 4.40

Amazima 3.20

Pick 3: 3/11-7-1 $80.35. Daily Double: 7-1 $76.60. Exacta: 1-7 $30.20. Superfecta: 1-7-3-11 $149.71. Trifecta: 1-7-3 $48.05.

TENTH RACE

Liner 33.40 12.80 5.60

Singsong Bird 4.40 2.80

Take Charge Cacky 2.40

Pick 3: 7-1-5 $484.70. Pick 4: 3/11-7-1-5 $1,002.10. Pick 5: 2-3/11-7-1-5 (5 correct) $3,211.90; (4 correct) $34.15. Daily Double: 1-5 $61.60. Exacta: 5-4 $72.10. Superfecta: 5-4-7-8 $187.20. Trifecta: 5-4-7 $107.15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.