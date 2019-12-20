KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 85, TREVECCA NAZARENE 77
TREVECCA NAZARENE
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Reed Smith 30 9 12 6 9 2 6 3 25
Austin Wills 28 5 10 0 0 1 2 1 13
Adam Webb 22 4 5 5 7 8 0 2 13
Imani Starling 22 3 4 0 0 4 5 5 6
Nathan Harper 27 1 2 0 0 2 0 3 3
Chris Rogers 20 5 9 2 2 2 2 5 15
CJ Herbert 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
Jaylon Tharpe 24 0 4 0 0 2 1 4 0
Gabriel McKay 13 0 3 0 0 1 0 2 0
Justin Headrick 10 0 2 0 0 3 1 0 0
Malcolm Walker 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Team 0
Totals 200 28 52 13 18 25 17 27 77
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 35 6 12 6 6 4 5 3 20
Jo Griffin 32 3 7 3 4 2 6 2 11
Erik Bell 23 1 4 2 6 1 4 2 5
Sasha Sukhanov 13 2 3 1 2 1 0 3 5
Mo. Abu Arisha 16 1 3 0 0 5 3 3 2
Wyatt Battaile 31 7 13 9 11 7 1 1 27
Zach Hopewell 29 3 8 2 2 1 3 0 9
Stew Currie 19 3 4 0 0 8 0 4 6
Nathan Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0
Nathan Boyle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Team 0
Totals 200 26 54 23 31 30 22 20 85
Halftime: KWC 35-34. 3-point field goals: KWC 10-26 (Battaile 4-9, Griffin 2-3, Goetz 2-6, Bell 1-2, Hopewell 1-5, Abu Arisha 0-1), TNU 8-21 (Wills 3-5, Rogers 3-6, Harper 1-1, Smith 1-1, Webb 0-1, Hendrick 0-2, McKay 0-2, Tharpe 0-3). Blocks: KWC 1 (Battaile), TNU 1 (Webb). Steals: KWC 7 (Hopewell 3), TNU 3 (Smith, Starling, Wills). Turnovers: KWC 7 (Goetz, Sukhanov 2), TNU 15 (Webb 5). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 624.
