WHEELING 73
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 58
WHEELING
MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Jay Gentry 33 6 11 4 6 4 2 2 21
Em. Ansong 19 6 10 4 6 5 4 1 19
Jordan Reid 33 4 8 5 5 1 1 0 14
Jarett Haines 31 2 8 4 4 2 3 2 8
Je. April 21 3 5 1 1 8 1 3 8
N. Meriwether 12 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 3
John Korte 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0
K. Johnson 9 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0
Shawn Esajas 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Humphreys 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 0
Totals 200 22 47 18 22 21 13 12 73
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Jo Griffin 35 5 12 1 1 5 1 1 11
Erik Bell 28 3 6 0 0 3 4 1 7
M. Abu Arisha 19 3 7 1 2 2 4 1 7
Adam Goetz 31 3 8 0 0 9 2 2 6
Ben Sisson 24 4 9 0 0 3 0 0 4
Zach Hopewell 24 4 9 0 0 0 2 2 10
Tyler Bezold 15 2 3 0 0 2 2 1 6
Stew Currie 14 2 5 0 0 2 1 3 4
Wyatt Battaile 11 0 1 3 3 2 2 4 3
Nathan Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 0
Totals 200 24 58 5 6 23 18 15 58
Halftime: KWC 38-28. 3-point field goals: WU 11-27 (Gentry 5-9, Ansong 3-6, Reid 1-3, Haines 0-3, April 1-2, Meriwether 1-2, Korte 0-1, Humphreys 0-1). KWC 5-18 (Griffin 0-5, Bell 1-1, Abu Arisha 0-2, Goetz 0-2, Hopewell 2-5, Bezold 2-2, Battaile 0-1). Steals: WU 4 (Ansong 2, Haines 2). KWC 2 (Abu Arisha, Battaile). Blocks: WU 6 (April 3). KWC 0. Turnovers: WU 12 (April 3). KWC 11 (Bell 5). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 919.
