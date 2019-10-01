Local sports

Boys' high school golf

2nd Region Tournament, Owensboro Country Club, 8:30 a.m.

Boys' high school cross country

City-County Championships, Yellow Creek Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.

Daviess County at South Warren, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Glasgow, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school cross country

City-County Championships, Yellow Creek Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Apollo at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Lyon County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Warren East, 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball

Apollo at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Butler County, 7 p.m.

Fort Campbell at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

On television

College soccer (men's)

Penn State at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.

MLB baseball

Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card Game, TBS, 7 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer (men's)

UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, TNT, 2 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Track and Field

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA basketball

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, ESPN, 7 p.m.

