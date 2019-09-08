On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis, NBC, 1 p.m.
Beach volleyball
FIVB World Tour: Finals, Rome (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Vuelta A España: Stage 15, 88 miles, Tineo to Santuario del Acebo, Spain (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, Zahlen, Germany, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB baseball
Philadelphia at NY Mets, TBS, noon.
Detroit at Oakland OR Colorado at San Diego, MLB, 3 p.m.
NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NFL football
Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Baltimore at Miami, Buffalo at NY Jets, Kansas City at Jacksonville, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, Washington at Philadelphia, LA Rams at Carolina, FOX, noon.
Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Seattle, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Detroit at Arizona, San Francisco at Tampa Bay, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Road racing
The 5th Avenue Mile: From Manhattan, N.Y., NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA: Norway vs. Sweden, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Solna, Sweden, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, noon.
U.S. Open: Men's Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
