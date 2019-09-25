On television

College volleyball (Women's)

Ohio State at Maryland, BTN, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, FS1, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Louisiana State, SEC, 7 p.m.

Texas Christian at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Golf

Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Shanghai, ESPN2, midnight.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer (Men's)

Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma, ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.

Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana, FS1, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL: Washington at Houston, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis, 10 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis, midnight

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

