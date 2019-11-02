KENTUCKY 83, KENTUCKY STATE 51
KENTUCKY STATE
PLAYER|MIN|FG|FGA|FT|FTA|REB|A|PF|TP
Damarri Moore|34|2|5|0|0|5|1|3|5
Kevin Wharton-Price|20|2|12|0|0|2|0|0|6
Jordan Little|18|0|5|0|0|5|0|3|0
Felix Wilson|23|0|3|2|4|2|3|3|2
Grant Goode|25|3|9|3|4|8|0|0|10
Jah Bennett|12|0|1|0|0|0|0|3|0
Michael Drynan|9|0|2|1|2|1|0|3|1
Bradlee Lewis|8|1|4|0|0|1|1|0|3
Orlando Fikes|10|2|4|2|2|0|1|1|8
Eddie Johnson-Clayton|5|0|1|0|0|2|0|0|0
Shaq Athie|14|2|4|6|8|3|1|0|10
Jalen Fisher|6|0|0|1|2|1|0|0|1
Josh Wilkerson|8|0|1|0|0|1|0|1|0
Aaron Howard|4|2|3|0|0|1|0|1|5
TEAM||||||1
Totals|200|14|54|15|22|33|9|15|51
KENTUCKY
PLAYER|MIN|FG|FGA|FT|FTA|REB|A|PF|TP
Nate Sestina|30|6|8|0|1|8|3|3|13
Kahlil Whitney|27|7|13|1|1|5|3|2|15
EJ Montgomery|25|3|5|0|0|4|1|4|6
Ashton Hagans|25|3|7|1|2|5|9|0|7
Tyrese Maxey|25|2|8|3|4|5|5|1|7
Immanuel Quickley|19|6|10|3|4|2|2|3|17
Keion Brooks|24|4|9|1|3|9|0|3|9
Johnny Juzang|20|3|8|0|0|3|2|3|9
Riley Welch|1|0|1|0|0|0|0|0|0
TEAM||||||2
Totals|200|34|69|9|15|43|25|15|83
Halftime: UK 44-20. 3-point field goals: UK 6-22 (Sestina 1-2, Whitney 0-2, Hagans 0-3, Maxey 0-3, Quickley 2-5, Brooks 0-1, Juzang 3-5, Welch 0-1). KSU 8-29 (Moore 1-1, Wharton Price 2-10, Wilson 0-2, Goode 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Fikes 2-4, Johnson-Clayton 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Howard 1-2). Blocks: UK 6 (Whitney 3). KSU 5 (Moore 3). Steals: UK 10 (Hagans, Maxey, Juzang 3). KSU 6 (Moore, Price, Little, Bennett, Lewis, Fikes). Turnovers: UK 13 (Whitney, Montgomery 3). KSU 22 (Moore 8). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 10,588.
