Local sports
College football
Alderson Broaddus at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina State, 6:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Urbana at Kentucky Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
Brescia at Murray State, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Union, 1 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, practice session 3, São Paulo, ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Miami, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, qualifying, São Paulo, ESPNews, 11:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Miami, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ford EcoBoost 300, Miami, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Ohio at Villanova, FS2, 11 a.m.
St. Peter's at Providence, FS2, 1 p.m.
Vermont at St. John's, FS2, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Creighton, FS2, 5 p.m.
Troy at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Butler, FS2, 7 p.m.
Southern California at Nevada-Reno, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
College football
Indiana at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN, 11 a.m.
Florida at Missouri, CBS, 11 a.m.
Virginia Military at Army, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Tulane at Temple, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, Fox, 11 a.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1, 11 a.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State (SkyCam), SEC Network, 11 a.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Central Michigan at Ball State, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, Fox, 3 p.m
Cincinnati at South Florida, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
LSU at Ole Miss, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Louisville at N.C. State, ACC, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at Georgia State, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, Fox, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T (taped), ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Southern California at California, FS1, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, third round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Golf, 1 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, Sun City, South Africa, Golf, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBA
Brooklyn at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Bath vs. Ulster (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Semifinal, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Semifinal, London, ESPNews, 8 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Semifinal, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Semifinal, London, Tennis, noon.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Semifinal, London, Tennis, 2 p.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Semifinal, London (taped), ESPN2, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
On radio
College football
Alderson Broaddus at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, noon.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina State, WLME-FM 102.7, 6:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Urbana at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 4 p.m.
