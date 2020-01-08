On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 4, Neom to Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
St. John's at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, ACC, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, ACC, 8 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, First Round, Hong Kong, Golf, 10 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 4 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
Denver at Dallas, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage and The Auckland Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 p.m.; 2 a.m., 5 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.