Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
State tournament at Bryan Station High School in Lexington:
• Championship: Daviess County vs. Henry Clay, 5 p.m. CT
College football
Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.
High school cross country
KHSAA State Championships at Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington
Men's college basketball
Brescia vs. Lawrence Tech at Madonna University, 2 p.m.
Kentucky State at Western Kentucky (exhibition), 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia vs. Campbellsville at Mckenzie, Tenn., 3 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session ‥3, Travis County, Texas, ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, qualifying, Travis County, Texas, ESPNews, 3:55 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Fort Worth, Texas, CNBC, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Fort Worth, Texas, CNBC, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: Prelims, Oxon Hill, Md., FS2, 8 p.m.
Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, Carson, Calif., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, Super Welterweights, Oxon Hill, Md., FS1, 9:30 p.m.
College football
Michigan at Maryland, ABC, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
North Carolina State at Wake Forest, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Houston at Central Florida, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, Fox, 11 a.m.
Texas (San Antonio) at Texas A&M, SEC, 11 a.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Army at Air Force, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Texas Christian at Oklahoma State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Texas (El Paso) at North Texas, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Utah at Washington, Fox, 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN, 6 p.m.
UAB at Tennessee, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern California, Fox, 7 p.m.
BYU at Utah State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Boise State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada-Reno, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State (taped), ESPNU, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
College volleyball (Women's)
Penn State at Nebraska, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, Lake Sherwood, Calif., Golf, 3:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, Yangmei, Taiwan, Golf, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, Shanghai, Golf, 9:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBC, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 244 Prelims: Undercard bouts, New York, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Orlando, NBA, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, NBA, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 4 a.m.
World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan (taped), NBC, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, CNBC, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Haiti vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. United States, Group D, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 a.m.
Tennis
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Semifinal, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, Semifinals, Tennis, 5:30 p.m.; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Semifinals, Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP: The Rolex Masters, Semifinals, Paris, Tennis, 10:30 a.m.
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas, WOMI-AM 1490, 7:30 p.m.
College football
Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 3 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Kentucky State at Western Kentucky (exhibition), Hilltopper IMG Network, 7:30 p.m.
