Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

State tournament at Bryan Station High School in Lexington:

• Championship: Daviess County vs. Henry Clay, 5 p.m. CT

College football

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.

High school cross country

KHSAA State Championships at Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington

Men's college basketball

Brescia vs. Lawrence Tech at Madonna University, 2 p.m.

Kentucky State at Western Kentucky (exhibition), 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Brescia vs. Campbellsville at Mckenzie, Tenn., 3 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session ‥3, Travis County, Texas, ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, qualifying, Travis County, Texas, ESPNews, 3:55 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Fort Worth, Texas, CNBC, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Fort Worth, Texas, CNBC, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Fight Night: Prelims, Oxon Hill, Md., FS2, 8 p.m.

Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, Carson, Calif., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, Super Welterweights, Oxon Hill, Md., FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College football

Michigan at Maryland, ABC, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Houston at Central Florida, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, Fox, 11 a.m.

Texas (San Antonio) at Texas A&M, SEC, 11 a.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Army at Air Force, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Texas Christian at Oklahoma State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Texas (El Paso) at North Texas, NFL, 2:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington, Fox, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN, 6 p.m.

UAB at Tennessee, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon at Southern California, Fox, 7 p.m.

BYU at Utah State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boise State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada-Reno, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State (taped), ESPNU, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College volleyball (Women's)

Penn State at Nebraska, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, Lake Sherwood, Calif., Golf, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, Yangmei, Taiwan, Golf, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, Shanghai, Golf, 9:30 p.m.

Horse racing

Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBC, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 244 Prelims: Undercard bouts, New York, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Orlando, NBA, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, NBA, 9 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 4 a.m.

World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan (taped), NBC, 11 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, CNBC, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Haiti vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. United States, Group D, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 a.m.

Tennis

WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Semifinal, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, Semifinals, Tennis, 5:30 p.m.; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Semifinals, Tennis, 10 a.m.

ATP: The Rolex Masters, Semifinals, Paris, Tennis, 10:30 a.m.

WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas, WOMI-AM 1490, 7:30 p.m.

College football

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 3 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Kentucky State at Western Kentucky (exhibition), Hilltopper IMG Network, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.