On television
Auto racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FS1, 10 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, Fox, noon.
College football:
Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind., Golf, 2 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
Texas at NY Yankees, ESPN, noon.
Houston at Milwaukee, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.) MLB, 7 p.m.
Rowing
FISA World Championships, Ottensheim, Austria, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
On radio
College football
Notre Dame at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.