On television
College basketball (Men's)
Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts at St. Louis, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
St. John's at Xavier, Fox, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Colorado, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, FS1, 7 p.m.
Southern California at Washington, FS1, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACC, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Duke at Louisville, ACC, 1 p.m.
owa at Northwestern, BTN, 1 p.m.
Villanova at St. John's, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, SEC, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon State, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACC, 3 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC, 3 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, PAC 12, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, SEC, 5 p.m.
College wrestling
Oregon State at Michigan, BTN, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii, Golf, 5 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHL, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHL, noon.
NBAGL Basketball
Oklahoma City at Capital City, NBA, 2 p.m.
NFL
NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, Fox, 12:05 p.m.
NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, NBC, 3:40 p.m.
NHL
Florida at Pittsburgh, NHL, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
1Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton, NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: Men's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), NBCSN, midnight
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A: Torino at AS Roma, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Monday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Monday)
