On television
Auto racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C., FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala., NBC, 1 p.m.
College field hockey (Women's)
Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN, 1 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Michigan at Indiana, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
College tennis (Men's)
ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College tennis (Women's)
ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Yale at Princeton, ESPNU, noon.
Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, noon.
Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Golf
European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, Rome, Golf, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, Wake County, N.C., Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, Houston, Golf, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
FIG World Championship (same-day tape), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Marathon
Chicago Marathon: The 42nd Running, Chicago (taped), NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Cleveland at Boston, NBA, 2 p.m.
Preseason: Milwaukee at Washington, NBA, 5 p.m.
NFL
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, London, NFL, 8:30 a.m.
Regional Coverage: Houston at Kansas City, New Orleans at Jacksonville, Cincinnati at Baltimore, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland, Washington at Miami, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Fox, noon.
Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, Atlanta at Arizona, Fox, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, Dallas at NY Jets, CBS, 3:25, p.m.
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR Greensboro Invitational, Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape), CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Scotland, Pool A, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Wales vs. Croatia, Cardiff, Wales, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, Tennis, 3:30 a.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, Tennis, 5 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Fairfield, Calif., Tennis, 1 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Monday)
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Monday)
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala., WBKR-FM 92.5, 1 p.m.
