Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Butler County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Daviess County at South Spencer (Ind.), 7 p.m.
Owensboro at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Union County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Ohio County at Apollo (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5 p.m.
High school swimming
Apollo at Ohio County (YMCA), 5:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Southern Miss at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
Dallas at Milwaukee, NBA, 7 p.m.
NFL
Indianapolis at New Orleans, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Columbus, NHL, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 1:40 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7.
Men's college basketball
Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
