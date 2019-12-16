Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Butler County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Daviess County at South Spencer (Ind.), 7 p.m.

Owensboro at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Union County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Ohio County at Apollo (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5 p.m.

High school swimming

Apollo at Ohio County (YMCA), 5:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Southern Miss at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Milwaukee, NBA, 7 p.m.

NFL

Indianapolis at New Orleans, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Columbus, NHL, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 1:40 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7.

Men's college basketball

Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.