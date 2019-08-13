Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Grayson County vs. Whitesville Trinity, Windridge Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.

Trigg County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

All 'A' Regional Tournament at TBD, TBD

Girls' high school golf

Apollo/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

All 'A' Regional Tournament at TBD, TBD

Girls' high school soccer

Butler County at McLean County, 6 p.m.

Owensboro at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Little League Softball

World Series: Semifinal 1, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

World Series: Semifinal 2, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 10 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

