Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Grayson County vs. Whitesville Trinity, Windridge Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.
Trigg County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
All 'A' Regional Tournament at TBD, TBD
Girls' high school golf
Apollo/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
All 'A' Regional Tournament at TBD, TBD
Girls' high school soccer
Butler County at McLean County, 6 p.m.
Owensboro at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Little League Softball
World Series: Semifinal 1, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
World Series: Semifinal 2, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 10 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
