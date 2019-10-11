ALL-9TH DISTRICT TEAM
(Based on regular season play)
Daviess County: Jacob Boling (Co-Player of the Year), Bay La, Hunter Clark, Nate Dailey.
Owensboro: Josh Head (Co-Player of the Year), Reis Dickinson, Andrew Saltsman, Kevin Payne, Grayson McFarland.
Apollo: Matthew Marks, Jacob Gillim, Yo Ya, Harrison Bowman.
Owensboro Catholic: Joe Fusco, Aaron Self.
