Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Colonel Stadium, Henderson.
Records: Apollo 2-4, 0-1 in Class 6-A, District 1. Henderson County 5-1, 1-0 in district.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7; WSON-AM 860.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Apollo looking for first district win.
Where's the edge: Henderson County has put together a fine season so far, and it has been effective both on the ground and through the air on the way to a 5-1 record. The Colonels have leaned on Sam Elliott at quarterback, who had thrown for 918 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions going into last week's 42-7 win at Marshall County. Edmund Brooks led Henderson County in receiving yardage with 377 and three touchdowns. Daymian Dixon also had three touchdown catches and 261 yards. Myekel Sanners had four touchdown catches and 192 yards. Logan Green running is the primary ground threat for Henderson County with around 600 yards. Apollo will counter with Harold Hogg, who has 961 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 carries (8.4 yards per carry). Apollo quarterback Damian Lovinsky has thrown for 907 yards and eight touchdowns. Lovinsky has also run for 487 yards and eight touchdowns.
