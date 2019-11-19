SOUTHERN INDIANA 82, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 63
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 38 11 21 0 1 3 4 1 27
Erik Bell 27 3 6 0 0 3 4 3 7
Jo Griffin 29 1 8 2 3 2 3 1 4
Mohamed Abu Arisha 21 0 1 0 0 6 0 0 0
Ben Sisson 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0
Nathan Boyle 17 3 5 0 0 2 0 0 9
Zach Hopewell 19 2 5 1 2 1 1 1 5
Nick Fort 11 2 3 1 3 7 0 0 5
Tyler Bezold 11 2 5 0 0 1 0 4 4
Cameron Cartwright 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
Nathan Smith 9 0 1 0 0 3 0 2 0
Wyatt Battaile 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
Team 2
Totals 200 25 58 4 8 30 13 16 63
SOUTHERN INDIANA
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Emmanuel Little 26 10 15 2 2 8 1 2 22
Clayton Hughes 29 5 8 0 1 3 2 1 11
Tyler Dancy 26 4 4 1 2 7 1 3 9
Joe Laravie 36 2 9 2 2 3 6 0 6
Chance Coyle 26 1 6 0 0 1 2 0 3
Braden Fitzjerrells 22 5 10 1 2 1 1 3 15
Josh Price 22 4 5 2 4 6 1 4 10
Glen Rouch 11 2 3 0 0 2 1 1 6
Langdon Briles 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Team 6
Totals 200 33 60 8 13 37 15 14 82
Halftime: KWC 37-31. 3-point field goals: KWC 9-30 (Goetz 5-14, Boyle 3-5, Bell 1-3, Hopewell 0-1, Battaile 0-1, Bezold 0-3, Griffin 0-3), USI 8-22 (Fitzjerrells 4-8, Rouch 2-3, Hughes 1-1, Coyle 1-4, Little 0-1, Laravie 0-5). Blocks: KWC 0, USI 2 (Little, Price). Steals: KWC 5 (5 with 1), USI 5 (Hughes 2). Turnovers: KWC 14 (Bell, Abu Arisha 3), USI 14 (Little 5). Technical fouls: KWC 1 (Team), USI 0. Attendance: 3,056.
