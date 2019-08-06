Local sports

Girls' high school golf

Owensboro at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Hancock County at Henderson County Invitational

On television

Jr. NBA Basketball

Global Championship, FS1, 5 p.m.

Global Championship, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Global Championship, FS1, 8 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Southeast Regional: semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Southwest Regional: semifinal, Waco, Texas, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, MLB, noon.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs OR Atlanta at Minnesota, MLB, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (games joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.

Paqn American Games

Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

TBT Basketball

TBT Tournament: Championship, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, Tennis, 10 a.m.; 10 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

