Local sports
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Hancock County at Henderson County Invitational
On television
Jr. NBA Basketball
Global Championship, FS1, 5 p.m.
Global Championship, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Global Championship, FS1, 8 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Southeast Regional: semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN, 4 p.m.
Southwest Regional: semifinal, Waco, Texas, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, MLB, noon.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs OR Atlanta at Minnesota, MLB, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (games joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.
Paqn American Games
Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.
Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
TBT Basketball
TBT Tournament: Championship, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, Tennis, 10 a.m.; 10 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
